Sanofi and Teva to develop novel IBD treatment

0 SHARES

Posted: 5 October 2023 | Catherine Eckford (European Pharmaceutical Review) |

Under a new agreement with Sanofi, Teva could receive up to $1.5 billion for its novel anti-TL1A therapy, a potential best-in-class option for inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

Sanofi and Teva Pharmaceuticals have agreed to co-develop and co-commercialise a novel anti-TL1A therapy for inflammatory bowel disease’s (IBD) ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease. TEV’574 is set to be advanced in a deal with a total value of up to $1.5 billion.

“Anti-TL1As are a promising class of therapies, and we believe that TEV’574 could emerge as a best-in-class option for people living with serious gastrointestinal diseases,” commented Paul Hudson, Chief Executive Officer at Sanofi. In a presentation delivered on 4 October 2023, Teva stated that this capability is derived from the treatment’s ability to facilitate low anti-drug antibodies. For example, observed <10 percent anti-drug antibodies were reported in Phase II trials.

Developing a potential best-in-class IBD treatment

Another reason TEV’574 has potential to be a best-in-class option is its capacity for convenient administration to patients. In the presentation, Teva noted that a subcutaneous auto-injector is in development. The company also highlighted that the collaboration offers potential for indication expansion beyond IBD.

Currently, the IBD treatment is currently in Phase IIb clinical trials. However once in Phase III, Sanofi will lead the development of the programme.

Terms of the Sanofi-Teva collaboration agreement

Teva will receive an upfront payment of $500 million and up to $1 billion in development and launch milestones. Both parties will share the global development costs equally and 50/50 net profits and losses in major markets.

Commercialisation of the product in countries such as Europe and Israel will be led by Teva. Sanofi will lead commercialisation in North America, Japan, other parts of Asia and the rest of the world.

The transaction will become effective after customary closing conditions are met. According to Teva, the initial programme results are expected to become available next year.