Unified vision essential in UK advanced manufacturing

Posted: 14 November 2023 | Catherine Eckford (European Pharmaceutical Review) |

A new report outlines five critical actions for five of the UK’s leading manufacturing sectors to ensure sustainable innovation growth is achieved.

The Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry (ABPI) has drawn attention to a new report, which has emphasised the importance of UK advanced manufacturing requiring a long-term strategy to ensure its continued success. This ‘manifesto for growth’, developed by the Manufacturing Five (M5), a coalition of the UK’s leading advanced trade associations, proposed the reforms necessary for the UK to close the gap with global competitors and growth of innovative manufacturing in the country.

The report called for all political parties to unite around this long-term vision to support sustainable regional and national economic growth.

Leading the UK’s manufacturing

In the UK, the M5 sectors, including life sciences, employ nearly one million people in roles that are 46 percent more productive than the national average. Combined, these sectors have a turnover of £309 billion, ABPI highlighted.

Yet these industries have faced disruptions and changes in operating environments, resulting in major challenges to overcome, in addition to a new era of global competition driven by targeted national industrial strategies, according to the ABPI.

M5’s critical actions

The report outlined five pillars to drive sustained growth:

Development of a “skilled and adaptable workforce” that can meet imminent future industry challenges

Policy and regulation implantation to foster growth in manufacturing

Prioritising innovation within manufacturing as a foundation of its growth

Capitalising on the UK’s global presence to promote its manufacturing industries

Working in partnership to aid the transition of businesses with more sustainable manufacturing approaches.

“… with the right policies in place, we can turn this vision into a vibrant reality bringing economic prosperity to all corners of the UK. Capitalising on the UK’s existing strengths by committing to a long-term manufacturing strategy, we will pave way for certainty, stability and sustained economic growth for businesses across our nation,” concluded Richard Torbett, ABPI’s Chief Executive.