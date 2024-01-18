UK ATMP sector “robust”, research finds

Posted: 18 January 2024 | Catherine Eckford (European Pharmaceutical Review)

The cell and gene therapy (CGT) sector in the UK is “robust”, with a stable clinical trials landscape, according to research from Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult (CGT Catapult) and the UK BioIndustry Association (BIA).

An attractive destination for ATMP clinical trials

Based on the Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult (CGT Catapult)’s recently published UK 2023 Advanced Therapy Medicinal Product (ATMP) Clinical Trials Database, the UK is an attractive location for ATMP clinical trials.

This is largely due to the number of ongoing ATMP clinical trials in the UK remaining “largely stable” over the past three years. There were 175 ongoing trials in 2023, compared to 178 in 2022. This is a notable increase from 168 in 2021, CGT Catapult highlighted.

This position in the UK contrasts with the approximate 10 percent decline in ongoing global ATMP clinical trials that were observed from January to December 2023 (Alliance for Regenerative Medicine).

According to the CGT Catapult database, the UK has also stayed an attractive location for commercial trials, accounting for 81 percent of these trials in 2023 and 80 percent in 2022.

CGT Catapult highlighted that based on the database, “most ATMP trials in 2023 were gene therapies (76 percent), with an even distribution between in vivo and ex vivo gene therapy trials.”

Additionally, the data showed that oncology remains the dominant therapeutic area under investigation, accounting for 41 percent of trials. This is comparable to 2022, with most UK ATMP clinical trials being for gene therapies, at 76 percent.

Leading Europe’s cell and gene therapy sector

According to a new report from the UK BioIndustry Association (BIA) in collaboration with Citeline, the UK is making significant moves to affirm its leading position within the cell and gene therapy (CGT) sector.

In summary, the report found that the UK’s cell and gene therapy sector is “robust”:

Harbouring significant investment, these companies in the UK secured 55 percent of Europe’s cell and gene therapy venture capital funding in 2023

The UK CGT sector has highest number of clinical trials in Europe. There are 84 drugs in clinical development, exceeding all other countries in Europe

Holding a promising track record for regulatory approval, 23 cell and gene therapies are already approved for UK patients

According to BIA, the report also acknowledged challenges for the sector, which included manufacturing, talent, and patient access. “We are working closely with the government, NHS, and industry to overcome these challenges and ensure long-term success. Together, we can unlock the full potential of cell and gene therapies to improve the lives of patients in the UK and around the world,” BIA’s CEO, Steve Bates concluded.

Considering both the CGT Catapult and UK BioIndustry Association (BIA)’s promising data, by harnessing the solid foundation it has established, the UK ATMP sector is set to support development of cell and gene therapies in 2024 and beyond.