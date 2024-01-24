Sanofi bets $1.7b on potential best-in-class rare disease therapy

Catherine Eckford (European Pharmaceutical Review)

Under its newly agreed acquisition, Sanofi is to acquire Inhibrx, Inc., adding INBRX-101 to its portfolio, a therapy that could improve the treatment options available for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (AATD).

Sanofi has agreed to acquire Inhibrx, Inc. for approximately $1.7 billion, therefore taking on a potential best-in-class treatment for rare lung and liver disease alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (AATD).

A promising best-in-class rare disease treatment

AATD is an inherited rare disease of the lungs and liver, which according to Sanofi, is characterised by low levels of AAT protein, a neutrophil elastase inhibitor. The disorder results in progressive tissue deterioration.

INBRX-101 is a recombinant human AAT-Fc fusion protein under development for the treatment of AATD. The therapy has potential to enable these patients attain normal serum AAT levels via monthly rather than weekly dosing.

By inhibiting neutrophil elastase, an enzyme responsible for lung tissue damage, INBRX-101 could help lower inflammation and prevent further decline in lung function in AATD patients, Sanofi noted.

INBRX-101 could offer a significant improvement in the treatment options and quality of life for patients with [alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency] AATD”

In a Phase I clinical trial, INBRX-101 demonstrated positive results in terms of safety and pharmacokinetics.

A Phase II trial evaluating INBRX-101 is currently in the enrolment stage. If successful, INBRX-101 could offer a significant improvement in the treatment options and quality of life for patients with AATD, Sanofi added.

Further details of the transaction

“The addition of INBRX-101 as a high potential asset to our rare disease portfolio… [means that the treatment will help to] address the needs of the underserved AATD patients and communities,” Houman Ashrafian, Head of Research and Development at Sanofi stated.

Sanofi’s acquisition of Inhibrx is subject to various customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals. Sanofi and Inhibrx anticipate that the transaction will close in Q2 of 2024.

This agreement follows Inhibrx’s spin-off of non-INBRX-101 assets into New Inhibrx, according to the company.

Sanofi: generating a diverse portfolio of best-in-class assets

In October 2023, Sanofi also agreed a multi-billion dollar partnership deal. This proposed transaction was centred on a novel therapy for inflammatory bowel diseases.