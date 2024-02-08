Rapid microbiology testing market to value nearly $13bn by 2034

0 SHARES

Posted: 8 February 2024 | Catherine Eckford (European Pharmaceutical Review) |

Driven by a rise in infectious diseases and advancements in digital technologies, increased demand for rapid microbiology testing is set to accelerate the market’s growth.

A report from Prophecy Market Insights on rapid microbiology testing has predicted that the market is anticipated to surpass $12.7 billion by 2034.

Growth drivers of the global rapid microbiology testing market

A rise in infectious diseases worldwide has increased demand for rapid and precise diagnostics. This has in turn accelerated growth of this market, the report stated. In terms of application, the authors highlighted the importance of rapid testing in containing and managing large-scale infectious diseases.

Another driving factor shared in the research was technology advancement and the integration of digital technologies in the market. Automation, data analytics, and real-time monitoring are some of the approaches supporting more innovative and efficient rapid microbiology testing methods, the authors remarked. The report emphasised that digital microbiology contributes to faster and more accurate diagnostics.

as the biopharmaceutical industry continues to expand, a focus on drug development and manufacturing has heightened demand for rapid microbiology testing”

The report also stated that as the biopharmaceutical industry continues to expand, a focus on drug development and manufacturing has heightened demand for rapid microbiology testing. These tests help to ensure the quality and safety of pharmaceuticals.

In terms of opportunities within the market, the research positioned nanotechnology having potential to enhance detection capabilities in rapid microbiology testing. Also, a key trend within the market is point-of-care testing, the report stated.

Market challenges

According to the report, a limiting factor for the market’s growth is regulation, due to its potential role in slowing the adoption of new technologies in the market.

Additionally, a lack of standardisation could result in result variability, especially across different rapid microbiology testing platforms.

Higher initial costs of incorporating rapid microbiology testing technologies could be a hinderance too. Their maintenance and consumable expenses can be a challenge, particularly for small laboratories, the report acknowledged.

Alongside this, some players in the market may be resistant using new technologies over established traditional methods, the research found.

As technology advances and greater volumes of data are generated by this sector, managing these quantities can be challenging, For example, further resources may be needed to integrate this data with current laboratory information management systems (LIMS) and tools for data analysis, the authors explained.

Despite the challenges, with an expected to grow at CAGR of 10.3 percent by 2034, the global rapid microbiology testing market is set to continue advancing as it navigates rising demand for rapid methods and accelerating innovations in technology.

The report noted that leading players in the market include Charles River Laboratories, BioMerieux SA, Merck KGAA and Rapid Micro Biosystems.