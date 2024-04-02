Lonza appoints new Chief Executive

Posted: 2 April 2024 | Catherine Eckford (European Pharmaceutical Review) |

The incoming CEO of the contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) Lonza will transition into his new role over Summer 2024.

Wolfgang Wienand (Credit: Lonza)

Wolfgang Wienand has been chosen to succeed Albert Baehny as the CEO of Lonza.

Wienand will join the contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) in the summer of 2024. He has been CEO of the Swiss CDMO Siegfried Holding AG since 2019.

Baehny has held his Chief Executive Officer ad interim role since October 2023 and will support Wienand through the transition period.

Wienand’s prior roles at Siegfried were as Chief Scientific Officer and then Chief Strategy Officer. Before joining Siegfried in 2010, Wienand worked at the German specialty chemicals company Evonik Industries, Lonza highlighted.

On his appointment, Wienand, incoming CEO, Lonza shared: “I am very much looking forward to joining Lonza and leading the company into a strong future… [helping to] serve as a partner of choice for the global biopharma industry in its quest to turn breakthrough innovations into viable therapies. Together, we will enable a healthier world for patients in need”.

Wolfgang Wienand – leading the next chapter

“Wolfgang brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to Lonza, complemented by his deep scientific and strategic expertise. With his proven leadership capabilities, Wolfgang is ideally placed to act as an ambassador for our business and lead our colleague community as Lonza enters the next chapter of its growth journey,” shared Albert Baehny, Chairman of the Board of Directors and CEO ad interim, Lonza.

“I would like to take this chance to thank Albert for his extraordinary dedication and leadership in recent months. As Albert also plans to step down from the Board of Directors in May, I would also like to take this chance to thank him for the critical role he has played in the growth and transformation of our business during his time as Chairman,” Christoph Mäder, Lead Independent Director and Vice-Chairman, Lonza commented.

This announcement follows the company’s news last month in which Lonza agreed to acquire one of the largest biologics manufacturing facilities in the world (by volume) for $1.2 billion.