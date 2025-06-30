AbbVie immunology deal to advance potential first-in-class therapy

Posted: 30 June 2025

The new acquisition, worth up to $2.1 billion, gives AbbVie rights to a potential first-in-class drug for B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases.

AbbVie has agreed to acquire Capstan Therapeutics, Inc., of which the deal includes rights to a potential first-in-class in vivo targeted lipid nanoparticle (tLNP) anti-CD19 CAR-T therapy candidate.

AbbVie will pay up to $2.1 billion, subject to certain customary adjustments.

As part of the transaction, AbbVie will acquire Capstan’s proprietary tLNP platform. The technology delivers RNA eg, mRNA, and is capable of engineering certain cell types in vivo.

Advancing an in vivo CAR-T therapy

“In vivo CAR-T represents a potential new treatment modality in medicine… This technology has the potential to become a first-in-class platform to treat a wide range of autoimmune diseases”

The CAR-T therapy AbbVie will have rights to under the agreement, delivers an anti-CD19 CAR-mRNA payload to reprogram CD8-expressing cytotoxic T cells.

CPTX2309 is currently in Phase I development for B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. the companies explained. Notably, the in vivo approach removes the need for lymphodepletion preconditioning and complex ex vivo manufacturing.

CD19 is a cell surface receptor expressed on B cells. It is a target intended to deplete B cells via ex vivo CAR-T cell therapy in autoimmune disorders, according to AbbVie and Capstan.

First-in-class potential for autoimmune disease

“By advancing CPTX2309 and utilising Capstan’s novel platform technology, AbbVie and Capstan aim to transform the care of those living with autoimmune diseases by developing treatments that have the potential to reset the immune system,” stated Dr Roopal Thakkar, Executive Vice President, Research and Development and Chief Scientific Officer, AbbVie. This provides potential to prevent disease progression and induce clinical remission.

“In vivo CAR-T represents a potential new treatment modality in medicine – embodying the transformative power of cell therapy with the accessibility and scalability of an off-the-shelf biologic. This technology has the potential to become a first-in-class platform to treat a wide range of autoimmune diseases,” commented Laura Shawver, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer, Capstan Therapeutics.

The acquisition is subject to achievement of customary closing conditions.