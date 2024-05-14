Sanofi adds to biomanufacturing investment in France

Posted: 14 May 2024 | Catherine Eckford (European Pharmaceutical Review) |

The pharmaceutical company shared that its new investment adds to the current €2.5 billion planned for major building projects in France.

Using an investment of over €1 billion, Sanofi plans to generate new bioproduction capacity at three sites in France, focusing on biologic medicines.

The sites are in Vitry-sur-Seine (Val de Marne), Le Trait (Seine-Maritime) and Lyon Gerland (Rhône).

This cash injection will create more than 500 jobs and “significantly strengthen” France’s present and future ability to control the full production process of essential medicines, the company stated.

A total of €1 billion will be used to construct a new facility In Vitry-sur-Seine. Sanofi explained that it will “double the site’s monoclonal antibody production capacity”.

Manufacturing biologics at the three sites

The Vitry facility could produce several potential blockbuster biologics currently in development, the company noted. Sanofi expects that 350 jobs will be created at the facility following this investment.

At its Le Trait site in Normandy, Sanofi added that it will devote €100 million for new capacity for biologics formulation, filling, device assembly and packaging.

This will help support launch of future biologics and vaccines, as well as the continued growth of Dupixent®; which could become the first biologic to treat chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), according to Sanofi. This investment will support 150 jobs.

In Lyon Gerland, Sanofi stated that it is investing €10 million to locate production of TZield®, a biologic for type 1 diabetes, in France.

Audrey Derveloy, President of Sanofi France commented that the company chose the Vitry site “to double its monoclonal antibody production capacity, after having already invested heavily in Neuville-sur-Saône to produce [its] future vaccines, including with mRNA technology. We have also strengthened our API production sites in the south of France”.

Other projects by Sanofi

Sanofi also shared that other major projects launched in France to support the country’s production capacity of new drugs and vaccines include: