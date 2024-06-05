Innovating small molecule injectables: market forecast to 2033

Posted: 5 June 2024 | Catherine Eckford (European Pharmaceutical Review) |

Key trends in the global small molecule injectable drugs market up to 2033 include advancements in technology, drug delivery systems and fast-track approvals of new drug formulations, research predicts.

A report by the Business Research Company predicts that the small molecule injectable drugs market will value $355.14 billion in 2028. As such, the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) is expected to be 12.8 percent up to this period.

Factors that are anticipated to facilitate this growth of the market include personalised treatments, supply chain optimisation and use of real-world evidence, according to the research.

Moreover, the report highlighted that a rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases will “propel” the expansion of the small-molecule injectable drug market.

Benefits of small-molecule injectable drugs, such as providing targeted treatment and combination therapy options, enhanced compliance and their disease modifying effects all support use of these therapies for patients with chronic disorders.

The research noted that the World Health Organization (WHO) revealed in September 2023, there were “17.9 million deaths from cardiovascular diseases, 9.3 million deaths from cancer, 4.1 million deaths from chronic respiratory diseases, and 2.0 million deaths from diabetes” worldwide.

Major trends in the small molecule injectable drugs market

Based on the forecast, key trends projected for 2024 to 2033 include innovations in technology, drug delivery systems, injectable therapies, R&D, as well as fast-track approvals of new drug formulation.

The report stated that the companies in the small-molecule injectable drug sector are working to develop new technologies such as a new microparticle technology, to enhance the solubility of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in oral drug products.

Europe will be the fastest-growing region in the [small molecule injectable drugs] market between 2024 and 2033″

The report predicted that Europe will be the fastest-growing region in the market between 2024 and 2033. Last year, North America was the biggest region in the small molecule injectable drugs market, the research found.

Key players in the small molecule injectable drugs market include Pfizer Inc., F Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Merck & Co. Inc., AbbVie Inc., Sanofi S, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, AstraZeneca plc, Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Eli Lilly and Company, Gilead Sciences Inc., Amgen Inc. and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.