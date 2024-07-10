Boehringer establishes new biomass production in Germany

Posted: 10 July 2024 | Catherine Eckford (European Pharmaceutical Review) |

CO 2 emissions produced by the energy generated at Boehringer Ingelheim’s site are reduced by over half with the new biomass power plant.

Boehringer Ingelheim has inaugurated a new biomass power plant at its Ingelheim site in Germany.

The company’s energy supply is optimised with the power plant and CO 2 emissions from the energy generated from the site are reduced by 70 percent.

Moreover, the plant will help Boehringer Ingelheim to attain its global climate targets.

A total of €205 million is being invested in sustainable infrastructure projects at the Ingelheim site, Boehringer Ingelheim confirmed.

This site will be able to derive 95 percent of its energy needs from renewable sources as a result of the new power plant, which overall saves around 50,000 tons of CO 2 annually. The company also highlighted that the wood used as fuel in Ingelheim is a waste product.

Reaching CO 2 neutrality by 2030 supported by biomass production

[The Ingelheim site] will be able to derive 95 percent of its energy needs from renewable sources…[furthermore] the new power plant saves around 50,000 tons of CO 2 annually”

Commissioning of the biomass plant is a “significant milestone” for Boehringer Ingelheim, according to its Vice Chairman of the Board of Managing Directors, Michael Schmelmer. “With an environmentally friendly and more independent energy supply, we are ensuring stable production in order to be able to deliver medications for patients worldwide.”

Boehringer Ingelheim is aiming for its operations to be CO 2 neutral by 2030. Construction of buildings that are more energy-efficient, for example, has saved the firm around 25 percent of its energy needs per m2 of floor space in Ingelheim, the company stated. Its own sites that are certified as carbon neutral include sites in Germany, US, China and Spain.

Pharma sustainability targets

In June, the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations (EFPIA) announced its environmental targets to support sustainability goals. It committed to prioritise transitioning to renewable energy sources for facilities and investing in low carbon clean technology solutions. Specifically, the organisation stated that it will explore opportunities for “generating renewable energy on-site and investing in off-site renewable energy projects where viable”.