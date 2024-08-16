Genmab appoints new EVP and Chief Technology Officer

Posted: 16 August 2024 | Catherine Eckford (European Pharmaceutical Review) |

The new member of Genmab’s Executive Committee brings over 30 years of international biopharmaceutical experience to the role.

Rayne Waller will be joining the Genmab A/S Executive Committee as Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer.

The company stated that the creation of this new role in its committee will support Genmab’s innovation development as a biotech firm.

In addition, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Anthony Mancini will step down, “to pursue other opportunities”, according to the company.

Jan van de Winkel, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of Genmab remarked that having Rayne on the committee will strengthen Genmab’s commitment to the future of its “innovative mid- to late-stage clinical programmes”. He is “confident” in Rayne’s ability to “execute towards our 2030 vision to transform the lives of people with cancer and other serious diseases with knock-your-socks-off (KYSO®) antibody medicines”.

Genmab’s new EVP and Chief Technology Officer

As Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer for Genmab, Rayne will help to strengthen the company’s technical operations capabilities and lead the manufacturing and supply chain capabilities of the biotech’s proprietary programmes. He will steer these through the three main developments stages, from preclinical to the clinical and commercial phases, Genmab stated.

The company highlighted that Rayne has over three decades of experience in the international biopharmaceutical sector. This includes chemistry, manufacturing and controls (CMC) operations, as well as supply chain management, corporate governance, and “oversight of multi-product, multi-ton production and multi-billion-dollar inventory management”.

Previously, Rayne held the role of Chief Operating Officer at Capsida Biotherapeutics. During his career, he also worked at Amgen for 27 years. In this position, Rayne held roles “of increasing scope and responsibilities in product production, packaging, distribution, logistics, and plant and supply chain management”, Genmab confirmed.

In his new position, Rayne will join the rest of Genmab’s Executive Committee, which includes Chief Development Officer Dr Judith Klimovsky and Chief Medical Officer Dr Tahi Ahmadi.