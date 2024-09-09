Driving economic growth in UK with commercial clinical trials

Posted: 9 September 2024 | Catherine Eckford (European Pharmaceutical Review) |

The research “clearly demonstrates the financial and societal benefits that industry clinical trials bring to the economy, the NHS and to R&D in the UK”, APBI Chief Executive says about the report.

A report from Frontier Economics has highlighted the major benefit industry clinical trials have had on UK’s economy. For instance, it has supported its growth and the job market, the research showed. Of the 65,000 jobs generated, 21,000 individuals were employed directly by the pharmaceutical industry to deliver trials, according to the data. While industry clinical trials in the UK have reduced, the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry (ABPI) stated that if the activity assumes levels comparable to those in 2017, “the benefits to the UK could be even greater”. For example, this would provide an additional £3 billion to the economy.

Investing in UK industry clinical trials

Supporting this endeavour, to increase patient access to these clinical trials, the ABPI made several recommendations including:

Publish updated legislation that overhaul those related to clinical trials. This would consist of implementing measures to make it “faster and easier to run clinical trials in the UK… [giving] companies certainty on how to operate in the UK”

Accelerating delivery of the O’Shaughnessy review recommendations and “investing at least an additional £60 million per year in workforce capacity and stimulating industry clinical research in primary care”. This is in addition to the £300 million planned to be contributed by the pharmaceutical industry to enhance clinical trial delivery via the Voluntary scheme for medicines Pricing, Access and Growth (VPAG) Investment Programme.

“This report clearly demonstrates the financial and societal benefits that industry clinical trials bring to the economy, the NHS and to R&D in the UK,” stated Richard Torbett, Chief Executive of the ABPI.

“The report highlights the importance of working with our industry partners to advance cutting-edge pharmaceutical and technological developments through clinical trials,” Professor Kieran Walshe, Director of Health and Care Research Wales explained.

“There is a growing evidence base that shows research-active healthcare organisations provide better outcomes for their patients. In Northern Ireland, this will give patients access to innovative treatments and improved care, based on well conducted research,” Dr Janice Bailie, Assistant Director, Health and Social Care Research & Development Division at Public Health Agency added.