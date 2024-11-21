Amgen and Pfizer appoint new Science executives

Posted: 21 November 2024

The new executive recruits at Amgen and Pfizer will support advancement in therapeutic areas including oncology and rare disease.

Several new appointments were announced by Amgen and Pfizer yesterday, focusing on R&D functions.

Pfizer Inc. is appointing Dr Chris Boshoff, PhD, as Chief Scientific Officer and President, Research & Development.

Dr Boshoff will begin this new role on 1 January 2025 and will oversee all R&D functions across every therapeutic area in the company. He most recently served as Chief Oncology Officer and Executive Vice President. Dr Boshoff will remain a member of Pfizer’s Executive Leadership Team.

In his over 11-year tenure at Pfizer thus far, Dr Boshoff he has delivered 24 approved innovative medicines and biosimilars in over 30 indications, according to Pfizer.

“Dr Boshoff is the ideal leader to propel Pfizer’s R&D engine forward…with a more focused strategy, driving the delivery of additional impactful breakthrough medicines with blockbuster potential,” stated Dr Albert Bourla, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Chris has a compelling vision for the future of R&D at Pfizer and deep knowledge of our entire pipeline and R&D organisation that positions him well to succeed… Under Chris’ leadership, Oncology has become one of Pfizer’s most productive divisions and his continued supervision will ensure that we achieve our goal of being a global leader in oncology and other core therapeutic areas.”

Building on development roles at Pfizer

Chris’ previous positions at Pfizer include Chief Development Officer for Oncology and Rare Disease, and Head of Development Japan across all therapeutic areas.

Prior to his work in the biopharma industry, Dr Boshoff was founding Director of the University College London (UCL) Cancer Institute. He earned his medical degree from University of Pretoria in South Africa, a doctorate PhD from the Institute of Cancer Research in London. He trained as medical oncologist at the Royal Marsden and Royal Free Hospitals in London. Chris is an elected Fellow of the U.K. Academy of Medical Sciences.

“I am honoured to be succeeding [Dr Mikael Dolsten] and to be taking on leadership of a combined R&D organisation that includes… a promising pipeline of innovative medicines and vaccines candidates poised to have a tremendous impact for patients globally,” shared Dr Boshoff.

Furthermore, Dr Roger Dansey will become Interim Chief Oncology Officer, from 1 January 2025. Dr Johanna Bendell from Roche is set to be Pfizer’s Chief Development Officer, Oncology from 2025.

Amgen’s new appointment

Dr Howard Chang, PhD, will become Amgen’s Senior Vice President of Research on 16 Dec 2024. Dr Chang will also serve as the company’s Chief Scientific Officer.

He will be responsible for “establishing and leading all research priorities within Amgen’s rare disease, oncology, inflammation and cardiometabolic therapeutic areas”, the company explained. He will also oversee operations “in key research hubs and across the company’s global network of specialised sites in Reykjavik, Copenhagen, Munich, British Columbia, and Maryland”.

“[Dr] Howard’s high-technology approach to science, coupled with his groundbreaking research in gene control, cancer biology and stem cell biology, complements the work we do every day,” commented Dr Jay Bradner, Executive Vice President of Research and Development, Amgen.

These new appointments by Amgen and Pfizer will continue to drive the development of innovative treatments across various therapeutic areas, ensuring patients worldwide can access essential medicines.