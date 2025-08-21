Eli Lilly neuroscience executive to retire

Posted: 21 August 2025 | Catherine Eckford (European Pharmaceutical Review) |

Her leadership experience spans three decades with Lilly, across multiple therapeutic areas including oncology, neuroscience and infectious disease.

Eli Lilly and Company’s Executive Vice President And President, Lilly Neuroscience, is set to retire at the end of the year, following a 30-year tenure at the company.

Anne White will retire on 31 December 2025; an active search for her successor is ongoing.

Under Anne’s leadership, Lilly has expanded its neuroscience portfolio to include new medicines in neurodegeneration, pain, substance use disorders, and psychiatry. She has overseen “the development, approval, and launch of a range of new medicines and successfully led efforts to reduce drug development timelines across the pipeline and bring new medicines to patients faster”, the company stated.

Anne has more than 25 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry, and as an advocate for women in the workplace, she has been awarded the Lilly Women’s Network Award, Lilly shared on its website.

Her previous experience includes fourteen years at Lilly in an R&D-focused role, and a five-year tenure as Chief Operating Officer at biopharma firm Tigris Pharmaceuticals. She gained a bachelor’s degree in Industrial and Operations Engineering from the University of Michigan, US.

Addressing unmet need in neuroscience

David Ricks, Lilly’s Chair and CEO shared that “as leader of Lilly Neuroscience, Anne led the global launch of our first ever Alzheimer’s treatment. Prior to that role, Anne led Lilly Oncology and was instrumental in the development of our late-stage portfolio and the acquisition of Loxo Oncology”.

Last month, the company announced the potential long-term benefit of Kisunla (donanemab-azbt), one its Alzheimer’s drugs. The new findings from the extension trial support a limited duration dosing approach.

“On behalf of our Board, leadership team, and thousands of employees she has touched, I would like to thank Anne for her service to our company and our mission,” Ricks added.