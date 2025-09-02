Critical Medicines Act must prioritise EU pharmaceutical manufacturing competitiveness

Posted: 2 September 2025 | Catherine Eckford (European Pharmaceutical Review) |

European Parliament’s SANT Committee urges for greater control on medicine provisions to help strengthen security of supply.

Security of medicine supply and industry competitiveness in the EU are two of the main proposed revisions detailed in a new draft Parliament report on the Critical Medicines Act (CMA).

European Parliament’s Rapporteur Tomislav Sokol recommends a framework intended to strengthen supply of critical medicinal products and medicinal products of common interest.

Sokol had advised that Act broadens the definition of the latter of these medicines, as well as making the Investments Chapter also applicable to these two types of medicinal products, in addition to critical medicines.

In May, Medicines for Europe urged for the EU to plan to restructure its produce capacity for essential off-patent medicine, “via securing funds for critical medicines in the upcoming EU budget and deliver bold state aid reforms for critical medicines and API production”.

The current report also builds on the European Commission’s proposal to clarify the importance of EU stockpiling, adding improved coordination of contingency stocks as an objective of the Regulation. For example, this includes stricter solidarity requirements, regulatory flexibility, monitoring of stock levels by the Commission, and regular reporting by EU Member States.

Medicines for Europe highlighted that the Act fails to address half of the medicines in the list by refraining from making pricing and reimbursement a mandatory element within national plans to aid security of medicine supply. The Regulation should account for all medicines in the list and revise related cost containment measures, Sokol noted.

The draft report on the Critical Medicines Act also: