Merck’s health business gains new Global Head of R&D

Posted: 3 September 2025 | Dominic Tyer (European Pharmaceutical Review) |

David Weinreich will also serve as its Chief Medical Officer and arrives at the German pharmaceutical group with experience from Amgen, Bayer and Regeneron.

Merck has appointed David Weinreich as the new Global Head of R&D and Chief Medical Officer for its Healthcare business sector.

He arrives at the German pharmaceutical group from the Foresite Labs innovation centre, and its associated investment arm, and brings pharma experience gained during his time at Amgen, Bayer and Regeneron.

Merck’s Healthcare CEO Danny Bar Zohar said: “Scientific innovation is the engine that drives everything we do to transform patient care.

“In David, we have a leader with a unique combination of deep scientific expertise, immense experience in drug development and successfully bringing drugs to the finish line, and global perspective – along with the clarity and boldness to shape a next-generation R&D strategy.”

Weinreich most recently served as Operating Partner and Senior Advisor at Foresite, but across an industry career of more than 20 years to date, he has also led the development of 15 approved drugs worldwide across various therapeutic areas.

During that time Weinreich has been Amgen’s Executive Medical Director and Global Product Area Leader (Angiogenesis), Head of Global Development Specialty Medicine at Bayer, and Regeneron’s Head of Global Clinical Development.

In his new role at Merck, he will lead research and development, including the medical affairs function, for its Healthcare business and be based in the US at the company’s Billerica, Massachusetts R&D site.

Weinreich said: “Joining Merck at such a pivotal moment in its growth journey offers a rare opportunity to lead scientific innovation with the potential to have a profound impact on patients’ lives.

“This is an organisation with a strong legacy, deep scientific capabilities, and a clear commitment to delivering meaningful value where it’s needed most. I look forward to working with teams around the world to advance a clear R&D strategy grounded in urgency, collaboration and purpose.”