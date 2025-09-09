CPHI Frankfurt 2025 prepares to open its doors

Posted: 9 September 2025 | Dominic Tyer (European Pharmaceutical Review) |

The October event at Messe Frankfurt is expected to welcome more than 63,000 pharmaceutical professionals.

The countdown to CPHI Frankfurt 2025 has begun, with the event expected to welcome more than 63,000 pharma professionals through its doors at the end of October.

They will be joined in Germany by some 2,000 exhibitors at Messe Frankfurt from 28-30 October.

Tara Dougal, Event Director for CPHI Frankfurt, said: “CPHI is more than an event, it’s a global experience. It’s the one place each year where the full pharmaceutical supply chain comes together to collaborate, build relationships and get business done.”

CPHI Frankfurt 2025 introduces new feature zones focusing on AI and technology, cleanroom, cold chain and logistics, and sustainable pharma manufacturing.

“The new zones are designed to keep pace with where the market is going,” said Dougal. “They’re a direct response to rising demand from both attendees and exhibitors for more focused, future-looking areas within the show.”

Those new zones will join the event’s established content theatres: API, Bio Production, Contract Research Organisation (CRO), Contract Services, Excipients, Finished Dosage Formulations (FDF), Fine Chemicals, Integrated Pharma, Natural Extracts, Packaging and Drug Delivery, and Machinery and Equipment.

Altogether, the event will involve more than 200 speakers and over 100 sessions, as well as play host to CPHI’s awards programme.

CPHI Frankfurt 2025 attendees can also access a line-up of features that enhance both business outcomes and professional development:

Six content theatres, running across all three days, offering insight into market trends, R&D, manufacturing, and regulation

The CPHI Awards and Celebration, recognising innovation and leadership across 14 categories, including Women in Pharma and Future Leader of the Year

Happy hour networking events on days one and two, designed to foster informal connections

An event planner app with agenda-building and real-time floor navigation features, remaining active post-show to support follow-up.

“Whether you’re a first-time attendee or a returning exhibitor, planning is key,” Dougal said. “Our digital platform helps attendees get the most value by pre-booking meetings, building agendas, and navigating efficiently on site.”

Now in its 36th year, Informa Markets’ landmark three-day European pharma event is the largest pharmaceutical event and brings together professionals from across the drug development and manufacturing ecosystem.

Following a record-setting 2024 event in Milan that drew 59,000 attendees, the organisers said they are aiming to surpass that benchmark with this year’s event. In recent years, CPHI has expanded its content and exhibitor zones to reflect industry diversification, adding bioproduction, finished dosage formulation, drug delivery and packaging alongside its traditional strength in APIs.

The full CPHI portfolio includes 10 international events spanning Europe, the Americas, the Middle East and Asia. The newest addition, CPHI Middle East, launched in Riyadh in 2024 and will return in April 2026.

To learn more about CPHI Frankfurt 2025, visit www.cphi.com/europe