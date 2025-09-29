GSK’s Emma Walmsley to step down as CEO

Posted: 29 September 2025 | Dominic Tyer (European Pharmaceutical Review) |

In a surprise announcement, she will be replaced at the UK pharma company by its Chief Commercial Officer Luke Miels.

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) has made a surprise change in its top leadership, appointing Luke Miels to replace its current Chief Executive Officer Dame Emma Walmsley.

She has led the company for nearly nine years, during which time she oversaw the divestment of its consumer health business Haleon and sharpened GSK’s specialty medicine and vaccine focus.

Dame Emma said: “2026 is a pivotal year for GSK to define its path for the decade ahead, and I believe the right moment for new leadership. As CEO, you hope to leave the company you love stronger than you found it and prepare for seamless succession. I’m proud to have done both.

“Today, GSK is a biopharma innovator, with far stronger momentum and prospects than nine years ago. Most importantly, the inspiring people in our labs, factories, and markets worldwide are delivering innovation that matters to get ahead of disease.”

She will stay in post until the end of this year and remain with GSK until 30 September 2026 to support the transition process. The company has also specifically asked her to support it and its new CEO on issues around geopolitics and new technologies, “given the potential impact to GSK’s operating environment”.

Her replacement, Luke Miels, was appointed under her tenue as GSK’s Chief Commercial Officer and currently has global responsibility for medicines and vaccines.

Prior to joining the company Miels (pictured above) served in senior roles at AstraZeneca, Roche and Sanofi.

He said: “I am deeply honoured to be appointed as the next CEO of GSK, and grateful to all the people who have supported me on this journey, especially Emma. GSK is a very special company, with outstanding prospects and enormous capacity to impact people’s health and to change lives. As the next CEO, I am privileged to take on this responsibility, with humility and ambition.”

Miels will take office on 1 January 2026 at the start of a five-year period over which GSK is eyeing long-term growth from expected sales of more than £40 billion by 2031. At a geopolitical level, one of his challenges will be to maximise the company’s recently-announced $30 billion, five-year plan of investment in the US.