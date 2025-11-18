PharmaLab previews new conference tracks ahead of 2025 Düsseldorf event

0 SHARES

Posted: 18 November 2025 | Dominic Tyer (European Pharmaceutical Review) |

The pharmaceutical laboratory meeting adds sessions on AI in labs, and quality in biologics, mRNA and analytics.

The PharmaLab Congress will take place in Düsseldorf/Neuss next week on 25-26 November and the 2025 edition of the annual event had added several new conference tracks.

These will see the pharmaceutical laboratory meeting play host to sessions on bioanalytical control of biological drug substances and products, analytical quality and lifecycle concepts, and artificial intelligence (AI) in laboratories.

Alongside those three new topics there will also be a new pre-conference discussion about quality control of mRNA/LNP products that will be held on 24 November.

“Last year, potency assays as a new conference topic was very well received by attendees. It will therefore be offered again this year. Further, according to the general feedback, there is also a need for conferences on other topics as a platform for exchanging experiences and opinions with colleagues and regulatory representatives,” the event’s organisers said in a statement.

In total the event will feature nine conference tracks and two pre-conference workshops, with altogether over 100 presentations, as well as an exhibition of analytics, microbiology, contract research, and contract development and manufacturing suppliers and service providers.

“That’s what makes it special: Unlike at large trade fairs focusing on ‘life science’ or ‘chemical engineering’, at PharmaLab you will only find exhibitors directly related to pharmaceutical laboratory topics – 50 leading suppliers, contract laboratories, CROs and CDMOs in one place,” the organisers said.

PharmaLab 2025 tickets are available on a one and two-day basis and allow attendees to switch between any of the conference tracks on those days.

These will additionally see the event cover its established topics, such as GMP compliance trends for analytical laboratories, endotoxin and pyrogen testing, alternative and rapid microbiological methods and cell and gene therapies.

There is also free registration for the exhibition on offer and an overview of the PharmaLab 2025 exhibitors can be found online.

For more information on PharmaLab 2025 visit: www.pharmalab-congress.com/lab-trends.