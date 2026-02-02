Sever Pharma Solutions appoints Niklas Lindgren as VP of Quality

Posted: 2 February 2026 | Dominic Tyer (European Pharmaceutical Review) |

He joins the Swedish CDMO from medical device company Dignitana.

Niklas Lindgren has joined Swedish contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) Sever Pharma Solutions as its new VP of Quality.

He arrives at the firm from medical device company Dignitana and brings more than three decades of experience in quality management, regulatory compliance and manufacturing operations within the pharma and med device sectors.

Prior to his time at Dignitana, Lindgren (pictured right) spent over 20 years with Baxter International, the last decade of which saw him serve as Site Manager QA for the Lund facility and Quality Management Representative.

Sever Pharma Solutions CEO Fredrik Hultenuis said: “Niklas brings a wide experience across both quality management and production. His deep expertise, leadership capabilities and strong industry background make him an excellent addition to our leadership team.”

Sever Pharma Solutions’ main manufacturing base is in Malmö, Sweden, where it operates a 35,000 square metre facility. The company also has a 3,300 square metre US R&D and manufacturing site in Putnam, Connecticut, which is acquired from Foster Delivery Science in 2021.