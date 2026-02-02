Recommended

EU-India conclude Free Trade Agreement
Pennsylvania to home Lilly fourth new US manufacturing facility
WEBINAR | Harnessing AI for more efficient clinical trials | REGISTER TODAY
Increasing the effectiveness of pharma endotoxin testing | REGISTER NOW
WEBINAR | Practical considerations for aseptic gowning in contamination control strategies
AstraZeneca commits $15bn to Chinese manufacturing
Roche GLP-1 promising in phase II obesity trial
WuXi Biologics and HanchorBio collaborate on next-gen immunotherapies
Innovative nanoparticle research potential AMR breakthrough
Harnessing digital PCR for rapid sterility testing | WEBINAR
Realising autonomous pharmaceutical operations – register now
Explore the latest issue here
Complying with USP Chapters 41 and 1251 revisions for pharma quality control | WEBINAR
news

Dr David Berman to join Moderna as Chief Development Officer

0
SHARES

Meanwhile, Dr Jacqueline Miller is stepping down as the company’s Chief Medical Officer.

Moderna Dr David Berman

Credit: Stock all / Shutterstock.com

Dr David Berman, PhD, is set to join Moderna on 2 March to take up a role as its new Chief Development Officer.

 

SECURE YOUR FREE SPOT

 


This webinar explores how the pharmaceutical industry can move towards sustainable autonomous operations.

Realising autonomous pharmaceutical operations | 9 February 2026 | 10am

What you’ll discover:

  • Understand the key drivers of the pharmaceutical industry and how autonomous operations are shaping its future and driving IT-OT conversion
  • Explore the value of automation in enhancing operational efficiency and driving business growth for life sciences
  • Gain expert insight on the potential benefits of implementing automation solutions.

Register now – it’s free

He is currently EVP and Head of Research and Development at Immunocore and has previously held a number of senior, oncology-focused, leadership roles during his twenty-year career.

During that time he served as SVP and Head of AstraZeneca’s immuno-oncology franchise and held senior development positions at Bristol-Myers Squibb. They included Global Clinical Lead for the first approved immuno-oncology checkpoint inhibitor and one of the first monoclonal antibodies for multiple myeloma.

Dr Berman said: “I am honoured to take on the role of Chief Development Officer at Moderna, a company at the forefront of transformative medical innovation.

“The strength of Moderna’s mRNA platform and its diverse pipeline position the Company to address some of the most challenging diseases of our time. I look forward to working with the exceptional teams across Moderna to advance our efforts to develop new treatments for cancer, rare and infectious diseases by harnessing the power of the immune system.”

“The strength of Moderna’s mRNA platform and its diverse pipeline position the Company to address some of the most challenging diseases of our time [including] cancer, rare and infectious diseases by harnessing the power of the immune system”

Additionally, Moderna’s Dr Jacqueline Miller will step down as Chief Medical Officer and member of the Executive Committee on 2 March.

Stéphane Bancel, Chief Executive Officer of Moderna, said: “David’s leadership experience in oncology and infectious disease will be critical as we continue to invest and drive innovation across Moderna’s pipeline.

“At the same time, I am deeply grateful for Jackie’s leadership and significant contributions over the past five and a half years. She has built a strong foundation and team in infectious disease vaccines at Moderna. The team will continue to drive toward a bright future with three approved vaccines, three more in phase III or filed for approval, and an exciting early pipeline.”

Moderna recently committed to strengthening its development portfolio by signing a license agreement with Recordati to advance mRNA-3927 for the rare metabolic disorder propionic acidemia.

 
Share via
Share via