Dr David Berman to join Moderna as Chief Development Officer

Posted: 2 February 2026 | Catherine Eckford (European Pharmaceutical Review) |

Meanwhile, Dr Jacqueline Miller is stepping down as the company’s Chief Medical Officer.

Credit: Stock all / Shutterstock.com

Dr David Berman, PhD, is set to join Moderna on 2 March to take up a role as its new Chief Development Officer.

He is currently EVP and Head of Research and Development at Immunocore and has previously held a number of senior, oncology-focused, leadership roles during his twenty-year career.

During that time he served as SVP and Head of AstraZeneca’s immuno-oncology franchise and held senior development positions at Bristol-Myers Squibb. They included Global Clinical Lead for the first approved immuno-oncology checkpoint inhibitor and one of the first monoclonal antibodies for multiple myeloma.

Dr Berman said: “I am honoured to take on the role of Chief Development Officer at Moderna, a company at the forefront of transformative medical innovation.

“The strength of Moderna’s mRNA platform and its diverse pipeline position the Company to address some of the most challenging diseases of our time. I look forward to working with the exceptional teams across Moderna to advance our efforts to develop new treatments for cancer, rare and infectious diseases by harnessing the power of the immune system.”

Additionally, Moderna’s Dr Jacqueline Miller will step down as Chief Medical Officer and member of the Executive Committee on 2 March.

Stéphane Bancel, Chief Executive Officer of Moderna, said: “David’s leadership experience in oncology and infectious disease will be critical as we continue to invest and drive innovation across Moderna’s pipeline.

“At the same time, I am deeply grateful for Jackie’s leadership and significant contributions over the past five and a half years. She has built a strong foundation and team in infectious disease vaccines at Moderna. The team will continue to drive toward a bright future with three approved vaccines, three more in phase III or filed for approval, and an exciting early pipeline.”

Moderna recently committed to strengthening its development portfolio by signing a license agreement with Recordati to advance mRNA-3927 for the rare metabolic disorder propionic acidemia.