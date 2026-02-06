Recommended

EU-India conclude Free Trade Agreement
Pennsylvania to home Lilly fourth new US manufacturing facility
WEBINAR | Harnessing AI for more efficient clinical trials | REGISTER TODAY
Increasing the effectiveness of pharma endotoxin testing | REGISTER NOW
WEBINAR | Practical considerations for aseptic gowning in contamination control strategies
AstraZeneca commits $15bn to Chinese manufacturing
Roche GLP-1 promising in phase II obesity trial
WuXi Biologics and HanchorBio collaborate on next-gen immunotherapies
Innovative nanoparticle research potential AMR breakthrough
Harnessing digital PCR for rapid sterility testing | WEBINAR
Realising autonomous pharmaceutical operations – register now
Explore the latest issue here
Complying with USP Chapters 41 and 1251 revisions for pharma quality control | WEBINAR
news

GSK’s Nucala green lit for COPD in expanded EU approval

0
SHARES

The EC’s decision opens up the monthly biologic for use by COPD patients with an eosinophils phenotype.

GSK Nucala (mepolizumab) chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

The European Commission has approved GSK’s monoclonal antibody Nucala (mepolizumab) for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

 

SECURE YOUR FREE SPOT

 


During this virtual panel, industry experts will discuss the evolution of endotoxin testing, future trends and key risk mitigation considerations for pharma companies.

What you’ll discover:

  • Learn how international reference standards are evolving in 2026 and beyond
  • Track the latest moves towards the use of non-animal reagent
  • Hear from industry experts about novel approaches to endotoxin testing

Find out more and register today >>

The decision makes it the first monthly biologic treatment option in the EU for patients with uncontrolled COPD characterised by raised blood eosinophils.

The interleukin-5 (IL-5)-targeting drug is indicated as an add-on maintenance treatment for these patients who are on inhaled triple therapy. 

The approval was based on data from the positive MATINEE phase III trial, which showed that mepolizumab enabled a statistically significant reduction in the annualised rate of moderate or severe exacerbations compared with placebo, both in addition to inhaled triple therapy.

“For the first time, adults with uncontrolled COPD characterised by raised blood eosinophils in the EU will have the option for a monthly biologic”

Kaivan Khavandi, SVP, Global Head, Respiratory, Immunology & Inflammation R&D, GSK, said: “For the first time, adults with uncontrolled COPD characterised by raised blood eosinophils in the EU will have the option for a monthly biologic shown to significantly reduce exacerbations, which can lead to irreversible lung damage, hospitalisations and emergency department visits. 

“Nucala could offer relief to the millions of Europeans who need additional options beyond inhaled triple therapy to manage their COPD.”

The full results from the MATINEE phase III trial were published in The New England Journal of Medicine with further data presented at the 2025 American Thoracic Society International Congress.

Nucala (100mg dose subcutaneous injection) was first approved in 2015 as an add-on maintenance treatment for individuals 12 years old and over with severe eosinophilic asthma. Nucala is also authorised for COPD in the US, UK, and China, and in Europe for four other type 2 inflammation-driven diseases.

In addition to COPD, the biologic was authorised in December 2017 as the first US-approved treatment for the rare autoimmune disease eosinophilic granulomatosis with polyangiitis (EGPA).

Then in September 2019, Nucala became the first US-approved biologic for six- to 11-year-old paediatric patients with severe eosinophilic asthma.

 
Share via
Share via