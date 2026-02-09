BMS partners with Evinova to strengthen clinical development using AI

Posted: 9 February 2026 | Catherine Eckford (European Pharmaceutical Review) |

Aims to shorten medicine development timelines, improve likelihood of trial success and reduce clinical trial costs.

Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS) is looking to optimise its clinical trials through a new AI-focused collaboration with technology provider Evinova.

The pharmaceutical company will use Evinova’s agentic AI clinical development platform to enhance its decision making, improve trial design, identify productivity opportunities, accelerate timelines and enhance cost efficiency.

Dr Cristian Massacesi, Chief Medical Officer and Head of Development at Bristol Myers Squibb, said: “Transforming clinical development is not just an opportunity; it is an urgent necessity. For years, developing medicines has taken too long, cost too much money and mostly resulted in failure.

“Digital tools and AI can help us overcome these limitations and lay the foundation for better health outcomes for countless individuals in the years to come.”

Drug development is changing rapidly, and life science companies need partners who bring both AI leadership and clinical development expertise to successfully drive transformation”

Cristina Duran, President of Evinova, added: “Drug development is changing rapidly, and life science companies need partners who bring both AI leadership and clinical development expertise to successfully drive transformation.”

Regulators, alongside pharma companies such as BMS, are also eyeing AI as a tool to improve medicine development.

Last month, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) published AI guidance specifically intended to support companies in evidence generation and new medicine monitoring.

Commenting at the time, European Commissioner for Health and Animal Welfare Olivér Várhelyi said: “The guiding principles of good AI practice in drug development are a first step of a renewed EU-US cooperation in the field of novel medical technologies. The principles are a good showcase of how we can work together on the two sides of the Atlantic to preserve our leading role in the global innovation race, while ensuring the highest level of patient safety.”