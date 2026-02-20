Daiichi Sankyo picks Dr John Tsai to head up R&D

Posted: 20 February 2026 | Catherine Eckford (European Pharmaceutical Review) |

The ex-Novartis drug development head will lead the pharmaceutical company’s global R&D operations.

Credit: Piotr Swat / Shutterstock.com

Japan-based pharmaceutical company Daiichi Sankyo has appointed Dr John Tsai as its new Global Head of R&D, replacing Dr Ken Takeshita on 1 April.

Dr Takeshita has been in the position for five years, and was involved in developing the firm’s antibody drug conjugate portfolio.

Dr Tsai said: “Joining Daiichi Sankyo at such a pivotal time is both an honour and exciting opportunity. Daiichi Sankyo has built a world-class scientific organisation, and I look forward to building on this legacy to further drive innovation for patients.”

He brings over 25 years of leadership experience and joins Daiichi from venture capital firm Syncona Investment Management. Here, he worked as an Executive Partner starting new biotech companies.

He also previously served as President and Head of Global Drug Development and Chief Medical Officer of Novartis, Chief Medical Officer at Amgen and Head of Late Phase Development at Bristol Myers Squibb.

John Tsai will bring unique expertise to our continued pursuit of cutting-edge science and technology and will be a formidable addition to the Daiichi Sankyo leadership team as we execute our next five-year business plan and beyond”

Hiroyuki Okuzawa, President and CEO of Daiichi Sankyo, said: “John Tsai will bring unique expertise to our continued pursuit of cutting-edge science and technology and will be a formidable addition to the Daiichi Sankyo leadership team as we execute our next five-year business plan and beyond.”

Confirmation of Daiichi’s new appointment follows the firm’s recent milestone success alongside development partner AstraZeneca.

Last December, the collaborators won US approval for Enhertu (fam-trastuzumab deruxtecan-nxki) in combination with Perjeta (pertuzumab) as the first new first-line treatment in a decade for patients with HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer.

Additionally, last October Daiichi shared phase III data showing its ADC drug Datroway (datopotamab deruxtecan) was the first oncology drug to significantly improve overall survival compared to chemotherapy in metastatic triple-negative breast cancer.