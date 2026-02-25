AbbVie invests $380m in Illinois to expand US API manufacturing

Posted: 25 February 2026 | Catherine Eckford (European Pharmaceutical Review) |

Decision forms part of the pharma company’s plan to commit $100 billion to its R&D capabilities in the US over the next decade.

Rendering of North Chicago, Illinois site (Credit: AbbVie)

AbbVie is building two new active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufacturing facilities at its headquarters in North Chicago, Illinois.

The planned construction will bring it advanced manufacturing capabilities that will be used to support the production of its next-generation neuroscience and obesity medicines.

The firm’s $380 million investment enables integration of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), which will support the work of 300 new employees planned for the site. This includes engineers, scientists, manufacturing operators and lab technicians.

Robert Michael, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at AbbVie, said: “This milestone demonstrates further progress against our $100 billion commitment to US R&D and capital investments over the next decade.

“By strengthening our US manufacturing capabilities, we are well-positioned to support our investment in innovation and enhance our ability to deliver next-generation medicines to patients.”

Both new facilities are set to be operational in 2029, with construction planned to begin this spring.

This is the second API-focused US investment made by AbbVie since last August. The firm added $195 million worth of API production at its Chicago site, with operations planned to come online in 2027.

Additionally, AbbVie plans to invest in its Massachusetts manufacturing facility, as well as acquire a device manufacturing facility in Arizona.

Other recent industry API developments include Teva’s plans to cease its API business last October, on grounds of the division’s lagging performance, which was “mainly due to lower demand and timing of shipments” and previous quarters had generally seen single-digit growth.

That month also saw AstraZeneca invest a further $500 million into its Virginia manufacturing site, meaning the facility will now produce APIs for cancer drugs and GLP-1 treatments for obesity and diabetes. AstraZeneca has committed $4.5 billion to its operations in Virginia, the company’s largest investment in its history.