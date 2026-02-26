Novartis to site fifth radioligand therapy manufacturing facility in Texas

Posted: 26 February 2026 | Catherine Eckford (European Pharmaceutical Review) |

Investment to support production of radiopharmaceutical cancer therapies and forms part of Novartis’ planned $23 billion investment in its US capabilities.

Credit: Judith Linine / Shutterstock.com

Novartis plans to build its first manufacturing facility in Texas for cancer therapies.

It will be the company’s fifth US radioligand therapy (RLT) manufacturing plant, which is part of its planned $23 billion US investment over the next five years.

The new 46,000ft2 site in Denton will provide jobs in bioengineering, advanced manufacturing, quality and operations.

Novartis’ five-year investment proposed last April includes plans for a new radioligand therapy site in Florida, announced last month. Additionally, it involves expansion of three facilities in New Jersey, Indiana and California. The latter 10,000ft2 facility is slated to function as an additional US point of supply, subject to US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval.

Novartis currently has two US-approved medicines in its radioligand therapy portfolio, Pluvicto (lutetium Lu177 vipivotide tetraxetan) and Lutathera (lutetium Lu177 dotatate).

The firm has active trials investigating radioligand therapies in cancers including prostate cancer, breast, colon, lung, brain and pancreatic.

Vas Narasimhan, CEO of Novartis, said: “The addition of our fifth RLT manufacturing site in the US strengthens our ability to meet growing demand, building the capabilities needed to deliver these next-generation treatments with the speed and precision they require.”

Texas Governor Greg Abbott added: “This significant investment by Novartis in Denton will establish their first manufacturing facility in Texas for cancer therapies… Working together with innovative global leaders, we will continue to strengthen critical supply chains to help speed next-generation treatments to patients across Texas and the US.”

The company anticipates the Denton site will be fully operational by 2028.

Novartis shared last November key changes it plans to make to its European manufacturing operations. To secure competitiveness, Novartis intends to restructure its workforce and invest in advanced technologies in Switzerland.