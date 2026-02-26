Recommended

Amgen secures Uplizna EU approval in gMG
Orsellinic acid study demonstrates production first
WEBINAR | Harnessing AI for more efficient clinical trials | REGISTER TODAY
Watch on demand now | Practical considerations for aseptic gowning in contamination control strategies
J&J to site new $1bn cell therapy facility in Pennsylvania
FDA sets new default standard for US drug approvals
Daiichi Sankyo picks new Global Head of R&D
Dr Belén Garijo replaces Paul Hudson as Sanofi CEO
Harnessing digital PCR for rapid sterility testing | WEBINAR
Complying with USP Chapters 41 and 1251 revisions for pharma quality control | WEBINAR
news

Novartis to site fifth radioligand therapy manufacturing facility in Texas

0
SHARES

Investment to support production of radiopharmaceutical cancer therapies and forms part of Novartis’ planned $23 billion investment in its US capabilities.

Novartis radioligand Texas

Credit: Judith Linine / Shutterstock.com

Novartis plans to build its first manufacturing facility in Texas for cancer therapies.

 

SECURE YOUR FREE SPOT

 


Gain insight about the changes to United States Pharmacopeia (USP) General Chapters 41 and 1251 on balance requirements for quality control.

Webinar | 4 March 2026 | 3 PM

What will be discussed:

  • Mandatory essentials of USP General Chapter 41 -calibration, minimum weight, repeatability and accuracy​ requirements, and performance checks
  • Informational statements of USP General Chapter 1251 – the concept of a safety factor
  • Performance checks – general requirements

Our speaker will address specific USP-related questions in a Q&A format at the end of the webinar.

Register now – it’s free

It will be the company’s fifth US radioligand therapy (RLT) manufacturing plant, which is part of its planned $23 billion US investment over the next five years.

The new 46,000ft2 site in Denton will provide jobs in bioengineering, advanced manufacturing, quality and operations.

Novartis’ five-year investment proposed last April includes plans for a new radioligand therapy site in Florida, announced last month. Additionally, it involves expansion of three facilities in New Jersey, Indiana and California. The latter 10,000ft2 facility is slated to function as an additional US point of supply, subject to US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval.

Novartis currently has two US-approved medicines in its radioligand therapy portfolio, Pluvicto (lutetium Lu177 vipivotide tetraxetan) and Lutathera (lutetium Lu177 dotatate).

The firm has active trials investigating radioligand therapies in cancers including prostate cancer, breast, colon, lung, brain and pancreatic.

The addition of our fifth RLT manufacturing site in the US strengthens our ability to meet growing demand, building the capabilities needed to deliver these next-generation treatments with the speed and precision they require”

Vas Narasimhan, CEO of Novartis, said: “The addition of our fifth RLT manufacturing site in the US strengthens our ability to meet growing demand, building the capabilities needed to deliver these next-generation treatments with the speed and precision they require.”

Texas Governor Greg Abbott added: “This significant investment by Novartis in Denton will establish their first manufacturing facility in Texas for cancer therapies… Working together with innovative global leaders, we will continue to strengthen critical supply chains to help speed next-generation treatments to patients across Texas and the US.”

The company anticipates the Denton site will be fully operational by 2028.

Novartis shared last November key changes it plans to make to its European manufacturing operations. To secure competitiveness, Novartis intends to restructure its workforce and invest in advanced technologies in Switzerland.

 
Share via
Share via