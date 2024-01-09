Transforming pharmaceutical manufacturing: The AI revolution

Posted: 9 January 2024

The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) in pharmaceutical manufacturing is set to open a brand-new chapter in this industry’s development, as well as unprecedented opportunities for strengthening quality control and improving decision-making. In this article, Dr Gonesh Chandra Saha, Head of the Department of Computer Science & Information Technology at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Agricultural University, Bangladesh, considers questions such as AI’s application, effects, benefits and the requirements from the industry, and offers a future outlook for pharma manufacturing.

Revolutionising quality control

In the backdrop of stringent quality standards and regulatory demands inherent to pharmaceutical manufacturing, the addition of AI technologies introduce a paradigm shift. This article highlights the manifold applications of AI, particularly cutting-edge image recognition and computer vision systems, which profoundly impact quality control. These innovations bestow visual inspection processes with unprecedented precision, identifying imperfections and anomalies that often elude human scrutiny.

With the added benefit of Internet-of-Things (IoT)-enabled real-time monitoring, AI can maintain constant compliance with stringent quality standards that tends to data integrity. Considering the transformative power of data, by drawing on an abundance of information and making best use of emerging technologies, we see the potential for reshaping decision-making.

By screening through huge amounts of data, as well as crunching those not suitable for the totally automated mode along with them at a time, AI provides stakeholders actionable information that they can use in strategic planning and resource allocation. The technology’s predictive capabilities are employed to anticipate and avoid potential risks arising from supply chain variables, changes in regulations, or irregularities caused by quality issues. Thus, project progress can proceed at a much quicker rate than through traditional manual testing whereby each step is awaited prior to the posting of new results.

Challenges and considerations of artificial intelligence

when already established manufacturing systems integrate AI, it is important to plan carefully so that there are no disruptions in operations”

Nevertheless, there are pitfalls in the path of adopting AI for pharmaceuticals manufacturing. The accuracy of the model depends on a variety of different datasets, and this is essential to determining whether AI systems will be effective. Another challenge is regulatory compliance, where AI systems must meet stringent requirements for validation of the data used and quality assurance. In addition, when already established manufacturing systems integrate AI, it is important to plan carefully so that there are no disruptions in operations.

Our research paper ‘Artificial Intelligence in Pharmaceutical Manufacturing: Enhancing Quality Control and Decision Making’ published in Rivista Italiana di Filosofia Analitica Junior in August 2023, provides ample examples of the use of AI in pharmaceutical manufacturing, explaining how it can raise levels and improve ease in quality control processes as well as decision-making. Through exploration of various applications, crises and case studies, the paper takes a look at how AI is promising to take pharmaceuticals forward toward ever-higher standards for quality control, compliance and operational efficiency.

AI and future perspectives: a glimpse into tomorrow