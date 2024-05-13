Advancing pharmaceutical technology: trends and innovations at ACHEMA 2024

Posted: 13 May 2024

Taking place in Frankfurt, Germany on 10-14 June, ACHEMA 2024 is expected to bring together chemists, engineers and process technicians from across the pharmaceutical and other industries.

ACHEMA 2024 features the largest exhibition space for pharmaceutical process and packaging technology to date. (Credit: ACHEMA)

The pharmaceutical industry, a driving force for global innovation and health, is undergoing a transformative period marked by technological advancements and emerging challenges. In this dynamic landscape, where precision, efficiency and regulatory compliance are paramount, the role of advanced equipment and systems in drug development cannot be overstated. As the industry strives for greater precision, automation and regulatory compliance, several key technology trends are emerging, all of which will be showcased at ACHEMA 2024, featuring the largest exhibition space for pharmaceutical process and packaging technology to date.

Complexity of biopharmaceuticals

Biopharmaceuticals represent a significant segment of the pharmaceutical market, characterised by their complexity and specificity. These advanced therapeutic products, derived from biological sources, demand specialised production processes and rigorous quality assurance measures. At ACHEMA 2024, as part of the ACHEMA Innovation Theme Pharma, investment in advanced analytics for quality assurance and a flexible production infrastructure will be highlighted as essential to meet the specialised requirements of biopharmaceuticals. ACHEMA will serve as the largest decentralised technology showcase for biopharmaceutical research, manufacturing and packaging, underscoring the industry’s commitment to advancing this critical area of medicine.

Advanced process automation

Automation has emerged as a cornerstone of pharmaceutical manufacturing, revolutionising workflows, enhancing precision and ensuring regulatory compliance. Robotics and intelligent systems play a crucial role in optimising dosage formulation, resulting in improved product quality and patient outcomes. ACHEMA 2024 will feature the latest in robot-controlled machines, offering attendees firsthand experience with cutting-edge automation technologies across manufacturing and packaging processes. From manufacturing to packaging, automation optimises workflows, reduces errors and ensures the continuity of pharmaceutical processes.

Continuous and flexible manufacturing

Continuous manufacturing has revolutionised the pharmaceutical industry by offering seamless processes, reduced waste, shorter time-to-market and greater flexibility to meet changing market demands. At ACHEMA 2024, the Flow Chemistry Pavilion in Hall 9 will spotlight continuous manufacturing, emphasising its potential to streamline production and accelerate innovation. By embracing continuous and flexible manufacturing, pharmaceutical companies can position themselves to thrive in an increasingly dynamic industry landscape.

Strategic investment in cutting-edge technologies

The pharmaceutical industry is facing an epic turning point between innovation and challenge. Strategic investment in cutting‑edge technologies, coupled with a proactive approach to overcoming challenges, will be crucial for pharmaceutical companies to succeed in an ever-changing landscape. ACHEMA 2024 provides a platform for pharmaceutical companies to explore innovative solutions and proactive approaches to overcome challenges. From early drug discovery to packaging line optimisation, attendees will have the opportunity to engage with the latest advancements in pharmaceutical technology and gain insights into future trends.

ACHEMA Congress topics

In addition to the exhibition, ACHEMA 2024 will feature a series of congress sessions focusing on key topics in pharmaceutical technology. The ZETA Pharma Innovation Stage (Hall 4.1) will serve as a hub for industry communication, hosting discussions on trends in biopharmaceutical manufacturing, advanced therapy medicinal products (ATMPs), sustainability and the future of pharmaceutical manufacturing. Keynote speeches, panel discussions and presentations will provide invaluable insights from leading experts, fostering collaboration and knowledge exchange.

