Recommended

Download this feature partnership: Continuous manufacturing: an evolving technology for drug substance manufacturing
New webinar: Defining the right digital strategy for oncology: What do you want to measure?
New webinar: Simplify your move from a vial to a prefilled syringe
Join now: Pharmaceutical continuous manufacturing: what’s next for industry?
Register now for our upcoming webinar: Enhancing oral drug delivery: Exploring multiparticulate systems
Download our latest in-depth focus to read articles on single temperature incubation, endotoxin standards and aseptic connections in pharma manufacturing.
Discover more in our new application note: validating recombinant cascade reagents in 3 simple steps
Register now: Simplifying complex dosage forms with advanced encapsulation
Join our webinar: Unmasking the unknown: how mass spectrometry delivers accurate identifications
Blog

Are we set for the revised EU GMP Annex 1?

Posted: 23 August 2024 | | No comments yet

This blog is a summary of the key changes of relevance to primary packaging components

West Pharma asset 1 cover

EU GMP Annex 1 is the European Union’s guidelines for good manufacturing practice (GMP) of sterile medicinal products for human and veterinary use.1 It provides specific requirements for the manufacture of sterile medicinal products, including principles for cleanroom and clean zone design, personnel experience/qualification, and monitoring of manufacturing environments, just to name a few. The objective is to ensure product quality and potency, as well as patient safety, by minimizing risks of microbial, particulate and endotoxin/pyrogen contamination through manufacturing and environmental controls.

In this blog, a summary of the key changes of relevance to primary packaging components and how West can help with the implementation will be discussed.

Read more 