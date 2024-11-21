MAS-100 Libra®: the future of continuous cleanroom monitoring

21 November 2024

Microbiological monitoring is essential for pharmaceutical facilities. As regulatory standards tighten, especially in cleanroom classes A and B, the need for reliable, continuous monitoring has grown. The MAS-100 Libra meets these demands by combining traditional settle plate methods with advanced automation, improving efficiency and accuracy.

The challenge of continuous air monitoring

Traditionally, cleanroom air quality has been monitored using a mix of passive and active sampling methods. Passive air measurement with settle plates is a widely used technique due to its simplicity and cost-effectiveness. These plates capture airborne particles by allowing them to settle over a defined period, providing a straightforward way to monitor contamination. However, this method has limitations, such as the need for manual plate changes, which can interrupt workflows and introduce risks of contamination.

The MAS-100 Libra: an innovative solution

The MAS-100 Libra effectively addresses these challenges by automating the traditional settle plate method, making it an ideal solution for modern cleanroom environments. Designed with flexibility and reliability in mind, the MAS-100 Libra automates passive air measurement, ensuring continuous monitoring without frequent manual intervention.

Key features of the MAS-100 Libra:

Automated agar plate changes: The MAS-100 Libra is equipped with an automated agar plate changer that can hold up to six 90mm plates. This system enables automatic plate changes every four hours or at custom intervals, significantly reducing the need for human intervention for up to 24 hours. This automation minimises production interruption and the risk of handling errors, ensuring a more consistent and reliable monitoring process. Flexible installation and operation: The MAS-100 Libra can be permanently mounted within isolators or restricted access barrier systems (RABS), or used as a standalone device in other zones. It operates with either a power supply or battery, offering flexibility in installation and usage. This adaptability ensures seamless integration into a wide range of cleanroom environments. Compatibility with standard agar plates: The MAS-100 Libra is compatible with all common 90mm agar plates, simplifying the transition to automated monitoring and ensuring historical data remains relevant. The design ensures that airflow at the agar plate is not significantly altered, maintaining the integrity of the sampling process. Comprehensive data logging: The MAS-100 Libra includes a robust data logging system that records all relevant information, such as the start of measurement and exposure duration. This feature is crucial for maintaining accurate records and ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements. Space-saving design: Despite its advanced capabilities, the MAS-100 Libra has a compact design, making it easy to integrate into filling lines or other cleanroom areas where space is at a premium. Its small footprint allows it to be placed in critical zones without disrupting the environment or workflow.

Why the MAS-100 Libra stands out

The MAS-100 Libra is a comprehensive solution for continuous passive air measurement in cleanrooms. By automating the traditional settle-plate method, it ensures that air monitoring remains consistent, accurate and compliant with the latest regulatory standards, such as those outlined in the new EU GMP Annex 1. Its seamless integration into existing systems and modern automation makes it an invaluable asset for any cleanroom environment.

In an era where continuous, reliable air monitoring is more important than ever, the MAS-100 Libra offers a practical and efficient way to maintain the highest standards of cleanliness and safety in cleanrooms. Whether for critical production areas or environments requiring continuous monitoring, the MAS-100 Libra delivers unmatched performance and peace of mind.

