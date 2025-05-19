Recommended

Report

Pharma Horizons: the future of cell and gene therapy

EPR’s latest Pharma Horizons report explores the latest advances in cell and gene therapy for quality control, manufacturing, analytical development and more.

With emerging technology innovations and current market challenges such as supply chain uncertainty, the cell and gene therapy sector is set to witness major shifts in the next decade and beyond.

Stay up to date with the latest advances on cell and gene therapy, including articles on:

  • Key trends and developments in the current cell and gene therapy sector
  • Implementation of PAT for development of cell and gene therapies
  • Navigating manufacturing bottlenecks in cell therapy, quality-related challenges in stem cell/regenerative therapy, as well as considerations for upskilling the CGT workforce
  • Addressing major analytical and quality control challenges in the gene therapy space, including the solutions needed to improve operational efficiencies.

This report explores the potential and major obstacles impacting cell and gene therapies in the pharmaceutical industry. Access exclusive content and insight from:

  • Van Hoang, SVP, Head of Analytical and QC, Spark Therapeutics
  • Patrick Mahieux, Head of Cell and Gene, Europe, SK pharmteco
  • Kevin Bruce, Chief Technology and Strategy Officer, Roslin CT
  • Rao Kandula, PhD, Head of CMC and Richard Ong, Head of Quality, Medipost.

