Recommended

FDA tightens COVID vaccine use
Decentralised manufacturing consortium launched
Trial boost for myasthenia gravis drug
FDA starts publishing daily AE data
WEBINAR | The Future of Sterility Testing: One-Day Results with Advanced RT-rt PCR Technology | 5 NOV
WEBINAR | Mastering Impurity Profiling: USP’s Evolving Standards and Strategies | 15 OCT
Issue

European Pharmaceutical Review Issue 3 2025

Published: 19 September 2025

Share this post

0

EPR Issue 3 includes articles on microbiology, downstream processing, manufacturing, drug formulation and more.

EPR Issue 3 2025

Included in Issue 3 of European Pharmaceutical Review

FOREWORD
Contaminated medicines: an issue that won’t go away
David Elder, David P Elder Consultancy

IN-DEPTH FOCUS: Downstream processing 

Filter breakthrough evaluation for polysorbate 80 in protein formulations
Gregory Webster and Mirko Pauli, AbbVie

MANUFACTURING

Mastering sterile fill finish in the age of advanced therapies
Tommy Schornak, Kindeva

DRUG FORMULATION

European ruling clears titanium dioxide for continued use
Dominic Tyer, European Pharmaceutical Review

IN-DEPTH FOCUS: Drug development
Alliance for impact – advancing CGT development in Europe
Lindsay Davies, ISCT

IN-DEPTH FOCUS: Microbiology/RMM
Illuminating the invisible: advantages and disadvantages of ATP detection
Tim Sandle, Bio Products Laboratory

Leveraging automation in the microbiology lab
Karen Capper, AstraZeneca

Interested? Register now to access this exclusive content

Share via