European Pharmaceutical Review Issue 3 2025
EPR Issue 3 includes articles on microbiology, downstream processing, manufacturing, drug formulation and more.
Included in Issue 3 of European Pharmaceutical Review:
FOREWORD
Contaminated medicines: an issue that won’t go away
David Elder, David P Elder Consultancy
IN-DEPTH FOCUS: Downstream processing
Filter breakthrough evaluation for polysorbate 80 in protein formulations
Gregory Webster and Mirko Pauli, AbbVie
MANUFACTURING
Mastering sterile fill finish in the age of advanced therapies
Tommy Schornak, Kindeva
DRUG FORMULATION
European ruling clears titanium dioxide for continued use
Dominic Tyer, European Pharmaceutical Review
IN-DEPTH FOCUS: Drug development
Alliance for impact – advancing CGT development in Europe
Lindsay Davies, ISCT
IN-DEPTH FOCUS: Microbiology/RMM
Illuminating the invisible: advantages and disadvantages of ATP detection
Tim Sandle, Bio Products Laboratory
Leveraging automation in the microbiology lab
Karen Capper, AstraZeneca