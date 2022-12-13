GSK to open new global headquarters

0 SHARES

Posted: 13 December 2022 | Catherine Eckford (European Pharmaceutical Review) |

GSK’s new global headquarters are expected to open in 2024, allowing the company to be near London’s global life sciences hub.

Credit: monticello / Shutterstock.com

GSK have announced that its global headquarters will move from Brentford, West London to its new headquarters in central London in 2024, placing it near the capital’s fast-growing global life sciences hub, Knowledge Quarter and top academic institutions.

GSK’s centrally located headquarters

The new site, currently known as the Earnshaw, is under construction and scheduled for completion in 2023. It will be a base for approximately 3,000 people, including GSK’s global leadership team and teams for research and development, supply chain, commercial operations, corporate functions and ViiV Healthcare.

It also offers close proximity to GSK’s collaboration partners including the Francis Crick Institute and King’s College London. Situated on the corner of New Oxford Street and Earnshaw Street, the headquarters will allow for easy access to GSK’s global R&D hub in Stevenage and closer proximity to the company’s Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Hub in King’s Cross, state the company.

Sustainability will also be a key focus for the development, which will emphasise efficient energy consumption, health and wellbeing and reduced CO2 through procurement and construction, all geared toward helping the company achieve its aim of a net zero climate impact by 2030.

GSK’s CEO Emma Walmsley commented: “Our new headquarters represents an important next step for GSK… [we] look forward to the opportunities for even closer collaboration with the city’s world-class science, academic and healthcare institutions. Our new headquarters will provide a fantastic new focal point for GSK people to meet, collaborate and ultimately deliver solutions for the urgent healthcare challenges facing the world.”