Takeda’s $4 billion acquisition to address autoimmune diseases

Posted: 14 December 2022 | Catherine Eckford (European Pharmaceutical Review) |

Takeda will acquire Nimbus Therapeutics for $4 billion and gain rights to its allosteric TYK2 Inhibitor to address multiple immune-mediated diseases.

For $4 billion, Takeda will acquire Nimbus Lakshmi, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Nimbus Therapeutics and Nimbus Therapeutics’ tyrosine kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitor NDI-034858, an oral, potential best-in-class selective allosteric TYK2 inhibitor for multiple autoimmune diseases following successful recent Phase IIb results in psoriasis.

Under the terms of the agreement, Takeda will pay Nimbus Therapeutics $4 billion upfront, and up to $2 billion in sales-based milestone payments.

Clinical studies of Nimbus Therapeutics’ allosteric TYK2 inhibitor

Nimbus Therapeutics’ NDI-034858 is an allosteric TYK2 inhibitor that is being evaluated for the treatment of multiple autoimmune diseases. In preclinical studies, NDI-034858 demonstrated exceptional functional selectivity and wide therapeutic margins. In Phase I studies, NDI-034858 showed a good tolerability profile, a dose-dependent trend in exploratory clinical activity and a pharmacokinetic profile allowing for once-daily solid oral dosing.

Results from Nimbus’ Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis demonstrated a significantly greater proportion of patients in the study achieving the primary endpoint of Psoriasis Area and Severity Index (PASI)-75, a 75 percent improvement in skin lesions, compared to placebo after twelve weeks of treatment.

Data from this trial will be presented at an upcoming medical conference. In addition to psoriasis, NDI-034858 is in an ongoing Phase IIb trial in active psoriatic arthritis (NCT05153148).

“Nimbus’ allosteric TYK2 inhibitor has the potential to be a best-in-class medicine in multiple disease areas,” stated Jeb Keiper, Chief Executive Officer of Nimbus. “We will continue to advance other exciting target programmes in our R&D pipeline — including our selective HPK1 inhibitor, currently in a Phase I/II study in patients with solid tumours.”

Takeda will be solely responsible for future development and commercialisation of NDI-034858 and other TYK2 inhibitors.

The transaction is expected to be finalised in the first half of 2023. Closing of the transaction is contingent on completion of review under antitrust laws.