Sanofi to enhance neurology pipeline with new acquisition

Posted: 22 May 2025 | Catherine Eckford (European Pharmaceutical Review) |

The acquisition aligns with one of Sanofi’s four strategic disease areas and supports the company in utilising its immunology expertise to address areas of unmet need.

Sanofi has agreed to acquire the biotech Vigil Neuroscience for a value of approximately $470 million. The neurology-focused deal will enhance Sanofi’s early-stage pipeline and includes the oral small molecule VG-3927, set to be investigated in a Phase II Alzheimer’s clinical trial.

VG-3927 is an TREM2 agonist. Activation of TREM2 helps to prevent the neural degeneration associated with adult-onset neurodegenerative diseases. For example, Alzheimer’s is characterised by dysregulated microglial activation, which leads to this degeneration in the brain. At present, there are no available therapies that halt or reverse progression of the condition, according to Sanofi.

Announcement of Sanofi’s new acquisition follows the company’s $40 million commitment in Vigil in June 2024. This involved preliminary negotiation about gaining rights to the small molecule VG-3927. Vigil’s second molecule programme VGL101 is not part of this current acquisition agreement.

Acquisition of Vigil Neuroscience – supporting Sanofi’s strategic vision

The deal fully supports Sanofi’s strategic focus on neurology. “TREM2 represents a compelling target at the intersection of immune dysregulation and neurodegeneration, particularly in people living with Alzheimer’s because they face devastating cognitive decline with limited treatment options,” remarked Dr Houman Ashrafian, PhD, Head of Research and Development, Sanofi.

Sanofi’s acquisition of Vigil Neuroscience is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2025, subject to customary closing conditions.

Advancing treatment options for Alzheimer’s patients

Last month, GSK agreed a licensing deal with ABL Bio Inc, worth up to £2.075 billion. The agreement focuses on advancing therapeutics for neurodegenerative conditions.

“Given the increasing number of patients suffering from neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases, we hope this partnership will accelerate the development of innovative treatments and bring renewed hope to patients worldwide,” remarked Sang Hoon Lee, CEO of ABL Bio, following the announcement.