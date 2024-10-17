Sanofi collaboration to advance innovative radioligand therapies

0 SHARES

Posted: 17 October 2024 | Catherine Eckford (European Pharmaceutical Review) |

The new partnership between Sanofi and Orano Med, delivered via a new entity valued at nearly $2 billion, will focus on progressing lead-212 based targeted alpha therapies for oncology indications.

Sanofi Orano Med (subsidiary of the Orano Group) have agreed a new collaboration to advance development of next-generation radioligand therapies for rare cancers.

As part of the agreement, the two parties will invest in a new entity, valued at €1.9 billion. It will operate under Orano Med and focus on creating and trialling next-generation lead-212 (212Pb) radioligand therapies.

Sanofi will make an equity investment of €300 million, enabling Orano Med to accelerate the development of its pipeline, leveraging the company’s capabilities in lead-212 based therapy discovery and development.

This news follows a licensing agreement announced last month between Orano Med and RadioMedix, to advance radioligand therapies in rare cancers with a focus on the late-stage project AlphaMedix™ (212Pb-DOTAMTATE).

Potential of lead-212 based radioligand therapies

“Sanofi’s partnership with Orano Med is a strong recognition of the potential of lead-212 based radioligand therapies to advance the treatment of cancers,” remarked Julien Dodet, President of the Governing Board, Orano Med. She added that the company is looking forward to advancing the development of these “potentially transformative therapies”.

“Sanofi’s partnership with Orano Med is a strong recognition of the potential of lead-212 based radioligand therapies to advance the treatment of cancers”

“We are excited to partner with Orano in establishing a French pioneer that unites our respective expertise in biopharma and nuclear technology to drive ground-breaking progress in the fight against cancer,” commented Paul Hudson, CEO, Sanofi.

Sanofi and Orano Med look forward to contributing to the agenda of the France 2030 plan, according to Sanofi. Last month, the company inaugurated a novel production unit in France, supporting the country’s ambitions around medicine innovation.

This collaboration agreement between Sanofi and Orano to develop radioligand therapies is subject to regulatory approvals.