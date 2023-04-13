INTERPHEX 2023 – experience science through commercialisation

Posted: 13 April 2023

From development to distribution, leading global event Interphex 2023 (April 25-27 New York, US) takes you through all stages of the pharma product lifecycle.

INTERPHEX 2023 is right around the corner, taking place April 25-27 at the Javits Center in NYC.

INTERPHEX is set to bring leading brands and professionals together once again with new features, a reimagined Show Floor and returning Show Floor favourites.

From development to distribution, INTERPHEX is the leading global event that takes you through all stages of the pharmaceutical product development lifecycle. Carefully curated education sessions, an abundance of networking opportunities and access to leading global suppliers, makes INTERPHEX a premier event in the pharmaceutical industry.

Key Highlights:

Global exhibiting companies including:

Marchesini

MG America STERIS Life Sciences

Veltek Associates, Inc.

Korsch America Inc.

LB Bohle LLC

Korber Pharma North America

Syntegon Pharma Technology, Inc.

OPTIMA pharma GmbH

Pall Corporation

Stevanato Group SPA.

The return of key show floor features

The Contract Zone (CMO/CDMO), sponsored by PBOA

INNOPHEX Pavilion focusing on Cell Processing, Gene Therapy, Pharma 4.0 Technologies and more

New Exhibitor Pavilion A destination to explore the newest products and brands

Poster Hall Highlights & Awards sponsored by BioProcess International, showcasing new technology, methodologies and expert knowledge digitally all three Show days.

The 3-Day Technical Conference programme gives you unique access to expert-led panels to gain knowledge you need for strategy, quality assurance, industry trends and more.

Technology Based Networking Events including the New Exhibitor Reception, INNOPHEX Reception, Contract Zone Reception and more.

NEW features for 2023

AAPS Collaboration to elevate the educational content at INTERPHEX while providing that important link between science and commercialisation. Read the full press release here >>

Innovatech Gateway Pavilion is the portal to global pharmaceutical technologies. Attendees will be able to see live demonstrations from various exhibitors of the latest technology within the pharma industry, in a sequential order of the pharmaceutical product development lifecycle.

Certification Courses provided by The Center for Professional Innovation and Education (CFPIE). In addition to the Training Sessions, attendees will have the opportunity to tour exhibitors who offer relevant products/services to that training course. Read the full press release here >>

INTERPHEX gives you the opportunity to take your business to the next level by giving you direct access to leading products, innovative technologies and turnkey solutions across the entire product development lifecycle.

Register for FREE here.