Five proposed biosimilars planned for development in Europe

Posted: 24 May 2023 | Catherine Eckford (European Pharmaceutical Review) |

The extended partnership agreement between Alvotech and Advanz Pharmaceutical includes a biosimilar candidate to Entyvio® (vedolizumab).

Alvotech and Advanz Pharmaceutical have extended their partnership, regarding the supply and commercialisation of five proposed biosimilars in Europe.

“We are very excited to extend our existing partnership with Advanz Pharma into additional therapeutic areas… to provide better patient access to more affordable biologics,” stated Robert Wessman, Chairman and CEO of Alvotech.

The company responsible for development and commercial supply of the biologic medicines is Alvotech, a global biotech company specialising in biosimilar treatments. Advanz Pharma, a UK headquartered global pharmaceutical company focusing on specialty and rare disease medicines in Europe, will be responsible for registration and commercialisation in Europe.

Which biosimilar candidates will be part of the extended partnership?

The extended collaboration agreement includes biosimilar candidates to Simponi® (golimumab) and Entyvio® (vedolizumab) plus three additional early-stage, undisclosed biosimilar candidates.

According to IQVIA, the current addressable market for these five treatments is over €4 billion for the markets related to the agreement.

In February 2023 the companies announced they had entered into an exclusive agreement to commercialise AVT23, a proposed biosimilar to Xolair® (omalizumab). Novartis’ Xolair was approved by the European Commission in August 2020 as an add-on treatment to intranasal corticosteroids for the treatment of patients with severe chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps. The agreement covers the European Economic Area, UK, Switzerland, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.