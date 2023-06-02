New UK drug delivery centre to support RNA therapeutic development

Posted: 2 June 2023 | Catherine Eckford (European Pharmaceutical Review) |

To develop new lipid nanoparticle formulations for RNA therapeutic delivery technologies, CPI and partners are working to establish a new UK Intracellular Drug Delivery Centre.

The Centre for Process Innovation (CPI) is set to establish a new UK Intracellular Drug Delivery Centre to develop new lipid nanoparticle (LNP) formulations for RNA medicine delivery, and a framework to advance next-generation nano delivery systems.

Under the first-of-its-kind partnership in the UK, CPI will work with the Medicines Discovery Catapult, the University of Strathclyde, the University of Liverpool and Imperial College London using a £10 million, three-year grant funded by Innovate UK’s Transforming Medicines Manufacturing programme.

The new Intracellular Drug Delivery Centre

CPI’s Intracellular Drug Delivery Centre will help predict the stability, efficacy, performance and any potential adverse reactions of RNA vaccines and therapeutics. This will help unlock the potential of RNA-based medicines, creating greater access to cost-effective vaccines and therapeutics.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic demonstrated the potential of nucleic acids, the building blocks of mRNA vaccines, significant innovation is required to develop new nucleic-acid-based therapies and improve drug manufacturing processes.

Novel drug delivery systems like LNPs are needed for RNA therapeutic developments. Current LNP systems are expensive to access, so identifying new, cost-effective alternative delivery methods will promote access to nucleic-acid-based vaccines and therapeutics not just in the UK, but worldwide, CPI stated.

“This unique collaboration can provide the industry with unparalleled access to cutting-edge technologies to accelerate drug design, development, characterisation, and manufacture,” noted Dr Juliana Haggerty, Head of Intracellular Drug Discovery Centre at CPI.

The new drug delivery centre will provide new capabilities for mRNA-based drug development and manufacture in the UK”

The new drug delivery centre will provide new capabilities for mRNA-based drug development and manufacture in the UK, “boosting not only economic growth but also security of supply,” Professor Yvonne Perrie, Head of Strathclyde Institute of Pharmacy and Biomedical Sciences at the University of Strathclyde explained.

Additionally, training and developing of the future workforce will be a key element of the collaboration. Courses and network building for early-career researchers will be on offer to help support knowledge and skill advancement.