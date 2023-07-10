EMA revises guidance on nitrosamine impurities

Posted: 10 July 2023 | Catherine Eckford (European Pharmaceutical Review) |

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has updated its guidance on nitrosamine impurities in human medicinal products, amending Q&A 10 and adding three appendices.

The regulatory body has amended Q&A 10 to include the Carcinogenic Potency Categorization Approach (CPCA) and the enhanced Ames test (EAT) for establishing acceptable intakes (AIs) for N-nitrosamines.

The assessment report of the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP)’s Article 5(3) of Regulation (EC) No 726/2004 opinion on nitrosamine impurities in human medicinal products offers guidance and recommendations on mitigation and prevention of nitrosamine-contaminated human medicinal products.

What else is included in the EMA’s revised guidance on nitrosamine impurities?

Included in the revision is the addition of Appendix 1. It lists the nitrosamines for which AI have been established by the Non-clinical Working Party (NcWP), including new AIs for N-nitrosamines determined using the CPCA.

Also added was Annex 2, which describes the CPCA for N-nitrosamines.

The guidance on nitrosamine impurities also has addition to Annex 3. It describes the Enhanced Ames Test Conditions for N-nitrosamines.

EMA highlighted that the enhanced Ames assay test conditions are informed by work conducted by groups such as the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA)’s National Center for Toxicological Research (NCTR) and have been evaluated for a variety of N-nitrosamines including NDSRIs.

Evaluation of Ames assay test conditions for N-nitrosamines is ongoing, with a goal to identify the most robust Ames testing conditions, EMA reported in the revision document. Deviations from the recommended conditions should be justified.

Limiting nitrosamines in human medicines

All MAHs/Applicants of human medicinal products must work with their active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) and finished product (FP) manufacturers to ensure presence of nitrosamine impurities is mitigated and controlled, according to EMA. This effort should be implemented as much as possible at or below a limit defined based on ICH M7(R1) principles for substances of the “cohort of concern” reflected in the EMA’s updated guideline. It should be calculated considering a lifetime daily exposure and kept as low as possible and that appropriate risk mitigating measures are taken, EMA stated.