MSD bolsters US manufacturing capacity with $1b investment

Posted: 12 March 2025 | Catherine Eckford (European Pharmaceutical Review) |

Investment in the new manufacturing plant strengthens Merck (MSD)’s vaccine production capacity in the US.

MSD has announced it has opened a new $1 billion vaccine manufacturing facility at its site in Durham, North Carolina, US.

“Expanding our state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Durham marks a significant milestone in our efforts to strengthen our production and manufacturing capabilities in the US,” commented Sanat Chattopadhyay, Executive Vice President and President, Merck Manufacturing Division.

This expansion forms part of the company’s $12 billion US capital investment since 2018. The intention is to widen its manufacturing and R&D capabilities and boost recruitment in the US. MSD shared that a further $8 billion of US capital investment is anticipated by 2028.

Embracing digital for vaccine manufacturing

The state-of-the-art 225,000ft2 vaccine manufacturing facility features new technical and digital capabilities including data analytics, generative AI and 3D printing.

Furthermore, a training centre houses a virtual model of the shop floor manufacturing process systems, via a digital twin. MSD stated that this will not only make training new employees a faster process, but also help personnel to practise process changes prior to implementation on the shop floor.

Enhancing drug development capacity

In October 2024, MSD acquired full global rights to the next generation CD3xCD19 bispecific antibody to treat B-cell associated diseases, from the biotech Curon Biopharmaceutical.

In the transaction agreement, MSD would compensate Curon with a total upfront payment of $700 million.

“Early clinical data have provided robust evidence for the potential of CN201 to target and deplete circulating and tissue B cells with the potential to treat a range of malignant and autoimmune diseases,” Dr Dean Li, President, Merck Research Laboratories shared at the time of the acquisition announcement.

“Merck is well positioned to build upon the work done to-date and investigate the wide-ranging, first-in-class potential of CN201,” added Zhihong Chen, President and Chief Executive Officer, Curon.