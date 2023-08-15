Buccal drug delivery market to reach $7.1b by 2030

Growth of the buccal drug delivery market is driven by the high bioavailability of buccal formulations as well as the ageing population, smoking addiction and increased R&D.

The global buccal drug delivery market is projected to grow from $3.38 billion in 2023 to $7.13 billion by 2030, according to a report from Data Bridge Market Research. This represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of close to 10 percent.

Buccal drug delivery involves administration of a drug through buccal mucosa membrane lining of the oral cavity, with the drug usually placed between the upper gums and cheeks.

The method of delivery is growing in popularity as a result of constant research and development in the field. According to the report buccal delivery is the “most feasible and preferred choice compared to oral dosage forms, particularly among elderly patients.”

Buccal delivery systems include sprays, tablets, gels, patches and films. They can be used for pain management, smoking cessation, angina pectoris, coughs and other indications.

The sublingual films segment is projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period 2023-2030. There are multiple contributing factors for this, according to the report, including increased R&D to develop controlled release formulations and immediate availability of high drug concentration at a target site. Additionally, sublingual formulations are widely used in anti-addiction treatments and emergency care settings due to their faster onset of action.

Buccal drug delivery is often the most effective formulation for treating patients with smoking or nicotine addiction. This is expected to be a factor contributing to market growth. Several studies have confirmed that nicotine lozenges are highly effective in delivering a greater concentration of the drug than gums or other dosage forms.

Key players operating in the buccal drug delivery market include: Abbvie, AstraZeneca, Bayer, Dr. Reddy’s, GSK, Novartis, Novo Nordisk, Pfizer, Roche, Sanofi, Takeda, Teva, among others.