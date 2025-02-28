New hub to drive manufacturing innovation in Scotland

0 SHARES

Posted: 28 February 2025 | Catherine Eckford (European Pharmaceutical Review) |

The new digitally-led centre will help to accelerate economic growth and productivity in process manufacturing, while supporting a sustainable future in Scotland.

The Digital Process Manufacturing Centre (DPMC), a new digital process manufacturing centre has opened in Scotland, the Centre for Process Innovation (CPI) has announced.

The North Ayrshire facility, located within the Booth Welsh manufacturing space at i3 in Irvine, provides process manufacturers with access to digital and data driven expertise. The aim is to accelerate adoption of digital technologies by supporting innovation in these areas in a low-risk environment.

DPMC – delivering a step change in sustainable manufacturing

Key digital tools available to trial at the DPMC include artificial intelligence AI, robotics, digital data management, and virtual and augmented reality. Furthermore, 5G connectivity will be a fundamental provision at the centre.

“[The Digital Process Manufacturing Centre (DPMC) in Scotland] is central to this drive towards accelerating the adoption of digital and wireless technologies, transforming traditional production facilities into state-of-the-art Digital Wireless Factories”

“DPMC is central to this drive towards accelerating the adoption of digital and wireless technologies, transforming traditional production facilities into state-of-the-art Digital Wireless Factories,” explained Councillor Tony Gurney, Cabinet Member for Green Environment and Economy.

Manufacturers using the facility also gain access to “safe testing areas, collaboration zones, and flexible manufacturing space for prototyping new techniques and processes”, CPI shared.

Training will be available, including provision to upskill the current workforce and support future talent. Integrating industrial digital technology in production facilities could improve productivity by up to 30 percent, according to the UK Government’s Made Smarter Review.

The DPMC facility is part-funded through the £251 million Ayrshire Growth Deal. CPI stated that the site is being run as a pilot for permanent centre in the region.

“Alongside CPI’s Medicines Manufacturing Innovation Centre, Scotland is well placed to develop novel technologies and support the industrial transformations that deliver jobs and economic impact in our communities,” commented Frank Millar, CEO of CPI.