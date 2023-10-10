Life Sciences Innovation Day – Accelerating Digital Transformation Ambition

Posted: 10 October 2023 | Schneider Electric |

On 18 October 2023, Schneider Electric’s unique event brings together six leading speakers who will explore the future of biotechnology and personalised medicine using AI & digital transformation in life sciences.

Schneider Electric, a leader in digital transformation, energy management and automation, has announced the speaker lineup for its exclusive event, Life Sciences Innovation Day – Accelerating Digital Transformation Ambition.

Set at the world-renowned Silverstone F1 Racetrack on 18 October 2023, it promises to be a day of immersive insights and top rate networking.

[Schneider Electric’s] event aims to converge the brilliant minds at the forefront of AI and digital transformation, particularly within the life sciences sector”

Yoann Bersihand, Vice President of AI Technology at Schneider declared that the event aims to converge the brilliant minds at the forefront of AI and digital transformation, particularly within the life sciences sector.

“To withstand the headwinds of change, supply chain disruptions, and the drive to Net Zero, [these] companies must bake-in the technologies that will underpin more resilient, efficient and flexible sector,” Bersihand emphasised.

The day’s agenda will offer:

Deep insights from pioneers in AI and digital transformation within the pharmaceutical domain on GMP production including quality assurance, process optimisation, predictive maintenance and more

Networking opportunities with senior leaders, fostering collaborative solutions for the future of life sciences

Engaging dialogues centred on strategies and opinions addressing rapid changes in the industry, focusing on digitalisation, sustainability, and innovation.

Other speakers include:

Gareth Alford , New Technology Introduction Director, Manufacturing Technology Strategy (MTS) CoE, AstraZeneca – ‘ The development of the AZ digital ambition within primary API manufacture ’

, New Technology Introduction Director, Manufacturing Technology Strategy (MTS) CoE, AstraZeneca – ‘ ’ Marc Ramoneda , Managing Director, Europe at Klinea Pharmaceutical Engineering – ‘ Enhancing a holistic control strategy with Pharma 4.0™ technologies ’

, Managing Director, Europe at Klinea Pharmaceutical Engineering – ‘ ’ Ilda Metani , AI Lead Consultant for New Value Streams at Schneider Electric – ‘ Examples of real-world Life Science applications leveraging Generative AI – Code Creation and Energy Efficiency ’

, AI Lead Consultant for New Value Streams at Schneider Electric – ‘ ’ Wade Potts, Pre-Sales Engineer for AVEVA – ‘PI Data Infrastructure Visualisation Cloud Edge – Optimising Data Storage with Visualisation’.

Complimentary delegate slots are limited, so interested individuals are encouraged to register immediately for their space and accelerate their digital transformation journey.

Registration begins at 9:00am. Event concludes at 4:30pm.

Venue: Silverstone Conference Centre, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, NN12 8TL