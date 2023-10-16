Novo Nordisk agrees $1.3bn hypertension acquisition

Posted: 16 October 2023 | Catherine Eckford (European Pharmaceutical Review) |

Novo Nordisk has set its sights on acquiring a medicine with best-in-class potential for hypertension from KBP Biosciences.

In a deal of up to $1.3 billion, Novo Nordisk has agreed to acquire ocedurenone for uncontrolled hypertension with potential application in cardiovascular and kidney disease from KBP Biosciences.

The oral small molecule, non-steroidal mineralocorticoid receptor antagonist (nsMRA) medicine is currently being investigated in the CLARION-CKD Phase III trial in uncontrolled hypertension and advanced chronic kidney disease (CKD).

“With its expected benefit-risk profile, ocedurenone has best-in-class potential in treating uncontrolled hypertension and could help address a major unmet medical need in people living with cardiovascular disease and chronic kidney disease,” noted Martin Holst Lange, Executive Vice President and Head of Development at Novo Nordisk.

About ocedurenone

Ocedurenone has a pharmacokinetic (PK) profile characterised by a long half-life and high mineralocorticoid receptor (MR) affinity. Certain MRAs have shown benefits in people with hypertension or heart failure, as well as cardiorenal benefits in patients, according to Novo Nordisk.

To date, the small molecule drug has been evaluated in nine clinical trials. In the BLOCK-CKD Phase IIb trial, the medicine demonstrated a significant improvement in systolic blood pressure (SBP) from baseline to day 84 in patients with stage IIIb/4 CKD and uncontrolled hypertension.

“This deal is closely aligned with our strategic focus on expanding from our core in diabetes into other serious chronic diseases, including through novel drug modalities, to help many more patients living with unmet medical needs,” Camilla Sylvest, Executive Vice President of Commercial Strategy & Corporate Affairs at Novo Nordisk stated.

The CLARION-CKD Phase III trial is being run in the US, Europe and Asia. The first patient was dosed at the end of 2021. A total of more than 600 patients are expected to be randomised by more than 150 sites.

Closing of the acquisition of ocedurenone is subject to certain regulatory approvals and other customary conditions. This is expected to occur before the end of 2023.