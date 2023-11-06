Global cell line development to surge in next decade

Posted: 6 November 2023 | Catherine Eckford (European Pharmaceutical Review) |

Increased production of biologic drugs in the global cell line development market is anticipated to bring “significant growth” for mammalian cell line development between 2023-2033, a report shows.

The global cell line development industry is expected to value $4,674.8 million by 2033, according to a report by Future Market Insights.

Total cell line product sales are expected to reach $3,124.4 million in 2023, with a predicted compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1 percent through the next decade.

Advancements in biotechnology, pharmaceutical research, and biomanufacturing processes are key factors in driving the market, the author acknowledged. Demand for cell lines “in drug development, vaccine production, and therapeutic research is surging”, setting the market up for significant expansion, Ghosh noted.

Mammalian cell line development

Mammalian cell line development is anticipated to see “significant growth” in overall the cell line development market. This is due to an increased production of antibodies and biologics drugs which require mammalian cells, the author explained.

The research also noted that these markets in Europe and North America will lead, due to “[higher] government funding in cell line development research and rising spending on biosimilar developments”.

Other market drivers

It was also stated in the report that companies investing in research and development (R&D) are also directing more attention on cell line development to find new cellular pathway to create new drugs. The increased spending on biosimilar R&D from exiting biopharmaceutical companies would enhance the market, the report stated.

As “the next generation treatment solution”, increasing demand for regenerative medicines in cancer “would positively impact” growth of this market over the forecast period, it was highlighted in the report.

Growing application recombinant cell line development in drug toxicity testing is projected to expand the market between 2023 and 2033, the author stated.

The report shared that key players in this market include Lonza, Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc., Sigma-Aldrich (Merck Group) and WuXi Biologics.