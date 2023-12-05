UK’s entrance into Horizon Europe finalised

Posted: 5 December 2023

The EU-UK Specialised Committee on Participation in Union Programmes has adopted the political agreement on UK’s association to the Horizon Europe programme.

With the UK set to become an associated country to Horizon Europe on 1 January 2024, the political agreement on UK’s association to Horizon Europe has been adopted.

Now, this final step in the process has been implemented by the EU-UK Specialised Committee on Participation in Union Programmes (SCPUP), the European Commission (EC) has announced.

The programme is the EU’s key funding initiative for research and innovation with a budget of €95.5 billion for 2021-27.

UK’s involvement in Horizon Europe

This development follows an announcement in September that UK scientists are able to apply for funding from the Horizon Europe programme. Helen Brain, Head of Health and Life Sciences at law firm Square One Law had commented that the opportunity will “lead to greater regulatory alignment between the UK and EU, providing a huge boost to exporters, as well as improving the talent pool available to businesses and allowing for easier movement of researchers and professionals between the UK and the EU.”

As such, researchers in the country will be able to participate in the largest R&D collaboration programme in the world, on the same terms as researchers from other associated countries and will have access to Horizon Europe funding, according to the European Commission.

Research challenges such as digital transformation and health are examples of what those involved in the programme will be able to work together to overcome.

The association Protocol adopted by the Committee is an integral part of the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement. As part of its participation in Horizon Europe, the UK will contribute around €2.43 billion per year on average to the EU budget, the European Commission stated.

“I am happy to welcome the UK back to the Horizon family. This is a real milestone, a clear win-win for both sides and for global scientific progress. Together, we can push further and faster,” Iliana Ivanova, Commissioner for Innovation, Research, Culture, Education and Youth stated.