Horizon Europe deal signals UK research reinvigoration

0 SHARES

Posted: 7 September 2023 | Catherine Eckford (European Pharmaceutical Review) |

From the 7 September 2023, UK scientists can apply for funding from the largest R&D collaboration programme globally, thus accelerating therapeutic advancement.

The UK has re-entered into Horizon Europe under a new agreement with the EU.

This means that scientists across the UK can access the largest R&D collaboration programme globally. Researchers can apply for grants and bid to take part in projects with certainty that the UK will be participating as a fully associated member until the deal reaches its end in 2027.

Overall, “[it] will enable British companies to collaborate with their European counterparts on research projects, as well as allowing them to access vital EU research and innovation funding,” declared Helen Brain, Head of Health and Life Sciences at law firm Square One Law.

Boosting collaboration and research for the UK life sciences sector

Participation “unlocks access to the €95.5 billion programme” according to Dr Benjamin Reid, Programme Director for Innovation at Confederation of British Industry (CBI). “Collaboration on research and innovation with the EU is key in… driving long-term sustainable growth and tackling global challenges such as climate change…”

It “enables the two sides to reinvigorate their longstanding partnership in R&D, and directly contributes to UK growth and competitiveness in the life sciences sector by making the UK an attractive destination for talented researchers,” Janet Valentine, Executive Director for Innovation and Research Policy at Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry (ABPI) commented.

“It will also lead to greater regulatory alignment between the UK and EU, providing a huge boost to exporters, as well as improving the talent pool available to businesses and allowing for easier movement of researchers and professionals between the UK and the EU,” Brain explained.

The UK’s association is set to create and support thousands of new job opportunities, helping to deliver the ambition to grow the economy and cement the UK as a science and technology superpower by 2030.

New data released by the BioIndustry Association (BIA) and Clarivate, has demonstrated that in Q2 2023, UK life sciences has seen steady growth in financing activity. Despite a continued downturn in the global market, UK-headquartered life science and biotech companies secured a total of £382 million in venture and public financing. This is up 29 percent from the Q1’s £295 million. This growth was largely driven by venture capital investment.

Impact of the UK’s association with Horizon Europe

The UK will have a new automatic clawback that protects it as participation recovers from the effects of the last two and a half years. The country will be compensated should its scientists receive significantly less money than the country puts into the programme. Under original terms of association, this was not the case, according to the UK government.

“The scale of research supported by Horizon Europe will help deliver medical breakthroughs, new technologies, and advances in areas such as AI,” stated Dr Tim Bradshaw, Chief Executive of the research university association the Russell Group.