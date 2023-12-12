Construction starts on $400m biosimilars production centre in Slovenia

Posted: 12 December 2023 | Caroline Peachey (European Pharmaceutical Review) |

Lek Pharmaceuticals, part of Sandoz, has started building a $400 million biologics manufacturing centre in Slovenia.

The first stage of construction has officially begun on Lek Pharmaceuticals’ new biologics and biosimilars production centre in Lendava, north eastern Slovenia.

Representing the largest foreign direct investment in Slovenia, the launch of the $400 million centre was attended by key Slovenian representatives, including the Prime Minister, Robert Golob.

Sandoz announced plans for the facility in March 2023.

Once completed, the 40,000-square-metre centre will be used to produce active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) for biosimilars in Sandoz’s rheumatology, oncology and immunology portfolio. Sandoz is the parent company of Lek Pharmaceuticals, the oldest pharmaceutical company in Slovenia.

“Our new Production Center for Biosimilars in Lendava will further bolster our manufacturing capabilities and support our ambition to drive the future growth of our global biosimilar portfolio,” commented Richard Saynor, Sandoz’s CEO.

Sandoz also aims for the site to become “Europe’s most efficient production of active pharmaceutical ingredients for biologics,” a statement said.

Significance of the biosimilars centre in Lendava

The first of three facilities to be built at the site will generate energy for the existing operations and will meet the needs of the future centre for API production. The new biosimilars production centre will also include facilities for manufacturing and storage.

The centre, which will create up to 330 new jobs in the region, is expected to be operational by the end of 2026.

Commenting on the wider significance of the investment, Slovenian, Prime Minister Dr Robert Golob stated: “In the field of biopharmaceuticals, we have already succeeded in becoming a ‘little Switzerland’ in Slovenia. By investing in science and development, we enable similar ‘little Switzerlands’ to happen in other areas as well.”

The existing site in Lendava currently hosts two facilities: Anti-infectives Lendava, which produces the active ingredient of Sandoz’s best-selling broad-spectrum antibiotic and Solids Lendava, the largest solid pharmaceutical packaging plant in Sandoz. The site employs 775 people full time, Sandoz said.