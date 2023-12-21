CDMO expands ADC facility in Scotland

Posted: 21 December 2023

Contract development and manufacturing organisation, Piramal Pharma Solutions, has expanded its antibody drug conjugate manufacturing facility in Scotland.

Piramal Pharma Solutions has officially opened new facilities at its antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) manufacturing facility in Grangemouth, Scotland.

This expansion enhances the site’s capacity by 70-80 percent and will enable scale-up of commercial ADC manufacturing batches.

“The global ADC market is growing strongly and so is the pipeline at Grangemouth, necessitating additional capacity to meet customer demand,” said Peter DeYoung, Chief Executive Officer, Piramal Pharma Solutions.

“We see the market gravitating towards large and commercial scale manufacturing, which the new facility is well equipped to address,” he added.

The £45 million ADC facility expansion

The expanded facility includes two new ADC manufacturing suites, complementing the three existing suites at the site.

It also includes new quality control laboratories, warehouses, office spaces and supporting utilities. Additionally, there is a customer experience centre for clients visiting the site during development/manufacturing activities.

“Today’s opening marks the completion of Piramal’s welcome £45 million investment into Scotland’s life sciences sector, creating and safeguarding high-quality jobs,” commented Adrian Gillespie, Chief Executive of Scottish Enterprise.

“We’re pleased that the company chose Scotland as the ideal location for its pioneering work on ADCs – a new and growing area of medical innovation.”

The expansion was financed in part by a Scottish Enterprise government grant, along with a bank loan, customer co-investment, and internal accruals.

Potential future enhancements at Grangemouth could include a new sterile fill/finish suite dedicated to ADCs and two additional large-scale manufacturing suites capable of handling increased batch sizes, PPS said.